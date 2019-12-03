Decoding the Phenomenal Rise of Delta Exchange in the World of Derivative Exchange?

The Bitcoin’s rage and Altcoin’s emphatic success conveniently paved the way for the rise of several online cryptocurrency platforms, namely spot and derivative markets. The latter particularly brought to the fore efficient platforms like Bitmex and Deribit, which today are considered amongst the popular cryptocurrency investment platforms. However, off late their popularity has seen a significant decrease and this can be clearly attributed to the phenomenal rise of Delta Exchange.

When Delta Exchange was founded way back in 2018, most industry experts considered this new player as a mere pretender and not major challenger to the incumbent leaders. However, today Delta’s rise has not only managed to silent its worst critics but there is also a strong wave of optimism about this platform among the global investors. In a nutshell, Bitmex and Deribit have lot to worry about as Delta continues its march towards imminent domination in the derivative exchange world.

Delta’s emphatic success enforces a rather curious question, as to what is really fueling its rise. To quench this curiosity, this article seeks to decode Delta’s meteoric rise by shedding light on important factors that have played a key role in its resounding success. These intrinsic features are based on Delta’s founding principles of trust, integrity and greater transparency.

Highly Liquid Derivative Exchange: Delta takes its vision to become the world’s most liquid derivative exchange immensely serious and its continuous strides on this front has most certainly benefited the investors. Investors get easy access to bitcoin and altcoins for leverage trading, all thanks to Delta’s unique ability to maintain tight spread and deep books all throughout the year.

Irresistible Advantage of Leverage: No intelligent investor would want to let go off the advantage of investing more with less in his wallet. Delta’s advantage of leverage enables investors to employ different strategies, allowing them to take short or long positions. The platform currently offers 100x leverage on bitcoin and maximum 20x leverage on all the leading altcoins.

Minimizing Risk of Price Violation: By offering advantage of stablecoin settlement to investors, Delta spares its investors from financial risks incurred due to extreme price violations in the cryptocurrency market. Delta was the first platform to launch world’s first stablecoin-settled futures on ether or bitcoin and leading altcoins.

It must be noted that stablecoins are pegged to the price of US dollars and therefore are not subjected to any extreme price violations.

Easy and Brisk Trading: It is no secret that simplicity always adds to our convenience and Delta’s simple & uncluttered interface testifies this principle once again. Delta’s main trading terminal is so uncomplicated in its design that even inexperienced traders will easily get a hang of the trading basics.

It also takes merely three simple steps to start trading on Delta:

Create free account

Fund your account with BTC

Make your first trade.

Equally more important fact to note down is that Delta’s lightning fast REST APIs makes trading real fast and brisk.

Highest Safety and Security of investment: Delta is immensely proud to proclaim that it practices the highest standards of safety and security to protect its traders. The platform stores all bitcoin in multi-sig wallets, protecting them against any unethical activities. The platform’s uncompromising attitude towards safety and security has certainly played a major role in its meteoric rise.

Referral Program that is Simply Too Good: The emphatic success of Delta’s referral program amply proves that referral schemes are not always meant for marketing gimmicks. Without resorting to any exaggeration, Delta’s referral program can be simply touted as amongst the best in the entire industry. Here are some basic information about the program and how investors can benefit from the same.

On each successful referral, the referrer gets the opportunity of earning impressive 15% commission on trading fees deposited by the referred trader for 1 year. Another important rule to note is that commission is paid in whatever cryptocurrency the trading fee was paid by the concerned referred trader. For instance, if the trading fees are paid in Bitcoin then the commission will also be paid in Bitcoin.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com