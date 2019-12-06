Is Python Good for Android App Development?

Today, Android app development services are in high demand because internet users are more and more inclined to use their mobile devices to browse, shop, learn, and get entertained. From fashion and entertainment to education, healthcare and finance, you can find Android apps for everything. There are several technologies that Android app developers use to create innovative apps; but today we will examine the programming language Python.

Android was first released in 1991, but it still very popular among software developers as it is easy to learn, being an interpreted, and not compiled, language. This means, the code for Python is executed by a Python interpreter as the program runs rather than compiling the code and translating it into instructions in machine language. Python is simple and elegant, and stresses on one efficient way to achieve a set target or goal.

As Python is an interpreted language, there is no native support for Python apps in Android; but there is no cause for worry. There are innumerable frameworks that facilitate Python apps to be executed on Android via interpretation. This lends a native Android appearance and experience. It has a slight disadvantage that because of this need for interpretation, Python apps may perform less efficiently than Java apps, which find native support in Android. However, with superior hardware, this problem can be easily overcome; and what with Smartphone and tablet specs becoming increasingly high-end, this is actually not such a problem any more.

One of the chief advantages provided by its capacity to being ported. As an interpreted language, Python offers portability to android app development services, and this comes in very handy, especially where some platforms do not install Java Virtual Machines by default, like macOS.

Though Python is not a native Android language, as it’s easy to learn and also to work with, and offers portability, a lot of Android app development does happen in it. This also means that developers can increase their productivity as Python app development is quicker than other languages. With a reduced turnaround time for developing a single app, they can develop a greater number of mobile apps. There could be some performance issues in Python apps, but then Java also has its cons.

It is feasible to develop an Android mobile app entirely in Python by using the appropriate Python tools like BeeWare; you also need a tool that can run the Python code on a JVM.

Transpilers like VOC compiles the Python source code through various steps into bytecode that is compatible with Java. This means the Python source code you write is compiled to a Java .class file, and eventually made into an Android app.

Briefcase is another tool that programmers use to package their Python code into a native Android mobile app. Briefcase is capable of transforming a Python code into a separate native mobile app. There are other tools like Chaqupoy, a plugin that works with the standard build system of Android; Kivy, a cross-platform UI toolkit, and several others.

To answer the question in a single word, “Yes”; Python is indeed very good for Android app development services.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com