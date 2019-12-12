How to Rent an Inexpensive Dedicated Server?

Renting a dedicated server from a Schneider host is an excellent opportunity to get the highest quality service for both small and large-scale Internet projects that need high performance.

A key advantage of a dedicated server service is independence from other resources. The point is that, unlike shared hosting, you can avoid the “neighborhood” with a huge number of other sites, and this, in turn, means that the speed will be significantly higher.

Who should rent dedicated servers?

Hosting a dedicated server e3-1240v5 is not always justified, but there are several situations where this type of service is simply irreplaceable. Consider situations in which it is better to opt for a dedicated server:

Large site traffic “overloads” shared hosting.

There was a need for more disk space.

You need to install special software.

Actual mailing of letters in large numbers.

Active work with the database.

Lack of VDS capacity.

If you are the owner of a small site with average traffic, there is no need to rent a dedicated server. Hosting, as we used to see it, will suit you much more.

Renting a dedicated server can be called the best solution for those who do not want to either overpay for the purchase of a server or put up with the insufficient capacity of shared hosting. At the same time, you have full control of the dedicated server at the root level, so you do not need to change the settings as you see fit, install the necessary software, etc.

What is included in the dedicated server service package?

In fact, hosting dedicated servers combines server rental and connecting it to the network, according to your personal settings. Cooperating with Schneider-host, you get a package of standard services:

Installing the server in the DC

Uninterruptible power supply.

Connecting a dedicated server to the Internet.

Install and configure the OS.

Root access to a dedicated server.

IP Allocation.

24/7 server monitoring, timely failure warning.

Support 24/7.

Weekly backup.

Control Panel.

Low prices.

As you can see, dedicated server rental is much more rational and profitable than the idea of ​​buying a dedicated server. In the standard package of any tariff plan, there are enough free services that can be limited without compromising the quality of the site.

Dedicated servers are not only designed to guarantee high bandwidth, but they are also very functional. They can be installed both in the office and at home. The main thing is that the support service is always in touch since the service requires systematic maintenance and control.

Rent an inexpensive dedicated server

Check out the rates on the Schneider Host website, decide which one suits you the most and click the “Order” button next to what you like. Today, various companies offer cheap dedicated servers. We not only do not leave reasonable prices for our services but also guarantee our customers such advantages as:

Renting a dedicated server is more profitable than buying. You do not have to spend money on very expensive equipment and its subsequent maintenance.

Responsibility for the security of the leased server lies with the provider, and not with you.

Our technical support will help you both at the order stage and in the process of using a dedicated server. Schneider host promises that not a single question of yours will remain unanswered.

Renting a dedicated server does not require legal entity status, so you can use this service no matter where you are.

Thanks to cooperation with Schneider-host, you will implement ambitious Internet projects, and we will reduce all restrictions to a minimum.

For the successful functioning of the site, it must be placed on a convenient platform that will ensure its uninterrupted, confident work. In this case, the most attractive will be the use of a service called dedicated hosting, that is, renting a virtual dedicated server. First of all, it attracts independence from other resources. Unlike the same shared hosting, you do not have to share the location of a real server with many other sites. That is, it will only work for you without compromising the speed of the site.

The use of this service is necessary in cases where:

The resource has high attendance, which creates a heavy load on shared hosting;

Large disk space required;

Dedicated hosting is useful if you need to install special software;

In connection with the sending of a large number of letters;

A dedicated server or hosting can solve the problem of lack of VDS resources;

When actively working with the database.

When creating a small site, without focusing on a large number of visits, then, in principle, you do not need high speed. If you have an idea to create an online store, portal or any other resource where a considerable number of people will be located, you cannot do without a dedicated service. First of all, it provides high bandwidth. It can be installed both in the office and on your home computer. To service the service, you will need to enlist the support of a specialist, since it requires constant maintenance and monitoring. In addition, lighting, humidity, and room temperature play a large role.

The Schneider-host company can offer you high-quality server hosting. Our professional system administrators will ensure the smooth operation of your web project. Server hosting is a great alternative to buying a separate resource. Also, a great advantage is the ability to install any software. Choosing to host dedicated servers in our company, you are guaranteed to receive round-the-clock technical support. Cooperating with Schneider-Host, you make the right decision for the development of your Internet project. We offer high-quality server hosting and guarantee their full operation at an affordable price.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com