Aspect Software & Intradiem Team Up to Elevate Contact Center Solutions!

Cloud-based customer contact is a multi-million dollar industry segment that is poised for rapid growth. For the period between 2018 and to 2025, valuation within the industry is projected to grow at a rate of 26.3 percent, from $6.9 billion to $28.1 billion.

In October, Aspect Software recently announced that the company has formed a collaborative marketing partnership with Intradiem, a recognized leader in automated workforce solutions. Intradiem designs its automated workforce products specifically to work in conjunction with human-powered customer contact centers in real time. The collaboration between Aspect and Intradiem provides Aspect with additional capabilities to capitalize on the industry’s rapid growth.

This collaboration will also allow Aspect to further enhance the effectiveness of its top-notch Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) enterprise level call center software solutions, which are based on the industry-leading Via platform. Aspect will be in an even better position to provide both the range and quality of its contact center and workforce optimization solutions that enterprise companies with extremely large contact centers have come to expect.

Industry-Wide Customer Satisfaction Enhancement Strategies

In a recent report of survey responses from more than 250 senior executives of enterprise-level organizations across North America, online technology portal SQU, an overwhelming percentage of respondents placed a priority on improving the First Contact Response (FCR) performance for their customer-facing contact channels. Specifically, 76 percent of respondents stated that their contact channel strategy was focused on individual channels, while 60 percent stated that their focus was to enhance the omnichannel customer experience.

The focus on omnichannel customer experience allows companies to provide an optimal customer experience to the 37 percent of customers who access multiple points of customer contact simultaneously to address a single concern. While it’s true that customer preference favors using only one means of contact to complete a transaction or resolve an issue, it is more important to complete transactions or resolve issues during the first customer contact, according to the report.

Contact Center Automation and Customer Satisfaction

While it may seem counterintuitive, incorporating automated capabilities into an omnichannel customer response strategy can actually improve both efficiency and customer satisfaction. That’s because automated functions can be designated for mundane but necessary daily tasks such as scheduling updates and adherence exceptions. This strategy frees the time and resources of trainers and supervisors to address circumstances that require manual intervention and the input of experienced professionals.

By pairing automated workforce solutions with customer-focused customer service personnel, workforce efficiency and agent engagement with customers is enhanced, which translates into a significant positive impact on customer satisfaction. Automated workforce functions can also be matched with other technology-based customer response tools, such as chatbots and artificial intelligence (AI), to further enhance the efficiency of call center software in a human-powered customer contact environment.

Meeting 21st Century Enterprise Customer Demands

As the 21st century progresses, technology and industry practices — not to mention customer demands — within the cloud-based customer contact space are evolving just as rapidly as projected revenue growth. Companies within the industry must be prepared to evolve or be left behind by the competition. Through continued development its Via call center software platform and collaborations with industry leaders like Intradiem, Aspect Software has demonstrated that it is prepared to make whatever adjustments are necessary to meet and exceed the expectations of its enterprise clients.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com