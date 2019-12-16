How Do Call Centers Measure Efficiency?

The most effective method to measure the efficiency of a call center is to use accurate metrics. There are different types of metrics, so what should you use? A call center software can provide several real-time data, so it is vital to know which ones will be more effective to use based on your specific needs. Once you have picked the right performance benchmarks, you need to learn how to put them into action.

Keeping track of call center efficiency means you have to define the key performance indicators (KPIs), which include quantity, quality and customer experience. A manager should measure the overall performance of the call center by checking the efficiency of the center itself and the performance of the call center agents. The manager measures the performance of each call center agent by the way the agent responds to a call, knowledge of the service or product, and how the agent follows an agent’s script or the procedures and protocols the agency specifies.

Performance indicators to measure

It would be difficult to measure the center’s efficiency by monitoring individual performance manually. Call center managers now have access to tech tools to help them manage and boost employee efficiency. An effective manager can choose to streamline the process to track agents’ performance with a tech solution for service level management. A robust IT solution comes with several features that help you optimize your employees’ potential and consistently improve customer satisfaction, which is the top priority of all BPO organizations.

Measuring KPIs

Customer satisfaction. This KPI is at the top of the list since it indicates how the agent performs and provides service. Some centers conduct after-the-call surveys to determine how they rate their experience.

First-call resolution. This parameter is closely related to the first item. This metric tracks the number of calls that an agent resolves without transferring the call to another agent or calling back the customer. Callers are satisfied when their issue is given resolution quickly with only one call.

Level of service. This one is measured by the number of calls an agent answers within a specific period. For example, the manager can tell the agents that within 20 seconds, they should be able to answer 75% of the calls, which can be their service goal. This can also indicate whether the call center needs additional agents or use a better customer service tool.

Average call completion. This is also called an average handle time. For this metric, the center evaluates how quickly an agent handles incoming calls and resolves each call as soon as possible.

Average rate of call abandonment. The call center manager monitors the number of calls customers dropped before they can be connected to an agent. The issue sometimes occur because the customer dialed the wrong number. The rate is calculated within the first ten seconds of the call. The center can minimize abandon rates if the agent answers a call quickly. It also affects the customer satisfaction rating.

A call center’s success relies on employee empowerment and proving the feature-rich tech tools and training to improve their efficiency.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com