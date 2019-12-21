Cruise Efficiency: 4 of the Best Navigation Apps!

Navigation apps make our commutes easier, but not every app fits the bill. Here is a list of the best navigation apps for both android and iOS users.

What did you do before navigation apps? Most likely, you had to pull over, swallow your pride, and ask a stranger for directions.

If you were lucky, you had a stack of maps from AAA in your glove compartment or you had the Thomas Map book under your seat. These were lifesavers if you were driving in unfamiliar territory.

Today, navigation is a lot more convenient. You can just download an app that will get you where you need to go. Some of these apps are much better than others.

What are the best navigation apps? Keep reading to find out.

1. Google Maps

Google Maps was first launched in 2005, and it almost immediately replaced the GPS devices that people had in cars.

It was a strong product then, and today, it’s irreplaceable. You have everything you could possibly need in one app.

You have directions for public transportation, driving, walking, and cycling. You also have very accurate traffic reports.

2. Waze

You need to get to where you want to go quickly. There are times when you can’t afford to sit in traffic.

The strength in Waze lies in its ability to navigate traffic. You have the ability to find alternate routes if you’re stuck in an extended traffic jam. That could be a lifesaver.

It’s so useful that it made this list of the best mobile apps for people who live in L.A.

3. Komoot

What if you want an outdoor adventure that doesn’t involve driving? Komoot is the navigation app for you.

Even if you don’t like to have a device on you when you’re outdoors, this is a good safety precaution. There are always stories about people getting lost on a hike, and you don’t want to be one of them.

Komoot is a great tool for planning your adventures. You can plan several types of outdoor excursions, from hiking to mountain biking.

4. Apple Maps

You may be surprised to see Apple Maps on this list. While it had a horrific launch in 2012, it has improved a lot over the years.

It’s near the point where it almost has Google beat. The one area where the software excels is in the Look Around feature, which is similar to Street View in Google Maps.

The overall design is great and the accuracy is so much better. Look for this to continue to improve.

The Best Navigation Apps

No matter where you want to go, there’s a navigation app for you. Whether you want an app that does almost everything like Google Maps or you want to plan a hike with Komoot, you can get where you want to go.

The best navigation apps are fast, easy to use, and they’re accurate. Which one should you use? It depends on your needs. If you want to navigate around traffic, use Waze. If you need bus times, use Google Maps.

You might want to try out a couple and find the right one for you.

Check out this site again for more tech news and product reviews.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com