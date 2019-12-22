How to Think About Your Information Technology Needs as a Business!

As a business, the subject of information technology is such a wide field that it can seem daunting. When there isn’t a Chief Information Officer within the company, then it’s down to the most technically savvy person on the team to do the heavy lifting. That might even be you if you’re the owner/founder of the business.

Should you find yourself in this unenviable situation, here are some pointers about how to approach information technology in your business.

Get What’s Required, But Not More Than That

IT can get complicated very quickly. This is why as few moving parts as possible is better than an abundance of technology to worry about and lock down.

For companies, this means newer PCs with additional safety measures to protect from a virus getting into the BIOS (the startup brain of the computer) are preferable. However, only using the software required and not installing packages from lesser-known software developers avoids outright risks too.

When you’re not sure what’s needed, then look into IT consulting to get technical guidance on what the company does and doesn’t require. At least then you’ll know that you’re on the right track.

Make the Website Safer

Websites are another place where the company might be vulnerable.

WordPress

The majority of websites are now run using WordPress, the content management system (CMS). If that’s the case, then it can be protected from intrusions in various simple ways. The installation of WordFence, a WordPress plugin, offers extra security beyond what’s baked into the CMS itself.

A point of note – using fewer plugins which may become outdated or have a security vulnerability is safer than installing many of them. Also, use a web hosting company that is more security conscious and has experience with making WordPress safer.

Magento

If the company is using another system like Magento for its shopping cart facility, then a specialist host that knows Magento inside and out is recommended to protect your interests too.

Maintain Updates

To avoid additional risk factors, ensure everything is kept up to date, even if you must attend to that aspect yourself. Even if the web host does some of this for you, double-check it.

Focus on Safe Practices

Ensuring staff are using the computer systems and the internet in a safe manner is critically important. Safe practices for their usage must be created, adopted, and followed for all employees.

It only takes one staff member to download and attempt to install a piece of software – or just to click on an unexpected pop-up – and a PC on the company’s network could become infected. Then soon enough, other PCs on the network along with it.

Don’t assume that all staff understand what is safe and not safe to do online. Provide the necessary instruction via written content, video walkthroughs, or external training instead.

When considering information technology at your business from a global perspective, you get a better sense of what’s required to protect everyone. There are some bad actors out there; best to avoid them wherever possible.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com