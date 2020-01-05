6 Steps To Implement a Successful Employee Recognition Program!

Employees like to know that they are recognized for their hard work. If you have made the decision to implement an employee recognition program at your business, bravo! You have taken the first step to showing your employees that you appreciate their hard work. Below are 6 steps that you can take to implement an employee recognition program and start giving them the glass awards they deserve.

Figure Out Your Vision

The first thing you want to do is to figure out your vision. Why do you want to do this? What are your goals for the program? You want to decide which behaviors you want to recognize, and keep in mind that it should be attainable by every employee. If you don’t make it attainable by everyone in the company, then you may be accused of favoritism.

Speak with Your Employees

Before implementing the program, it’s a good idea to speak with the employees and get their input. This will help ensure the program is fair to everyone. Not only that, but if your employees feel as if they have a say, they may be more willing to work towards recognition. It’s a good idea to sit down with each employee individually during a time when you aren’t distracted, and you have time to listen to what they have to say.

Create a Committee

This is important even if you have a small company. This committee will be what manages the company recognition program. As people are recognized for their efforts in the company, add them to this committee. Not only will this show them that they are a valuable employee, but it will show that you will continue recognizing their efforts and the value that they bring to your business. It will also show other employees that hard work and dedication is rewarded.

Figure Out Criteria

Once you have your committee developed, you want to figure out the criteria by which employees will receive recognition. This should be above and beyond what they are expected to do as an employee. It also should be well defined, something that everyone can do. The last thing you want is to be accused of favoritism. Well defined parameters that anyone can achieve will help you avoid this problem. Make sure that you tell everyone this criterion in writing. As time by, if you decide to make changes, that should also be in writing. This way everyone knows the goals they need to achieve.

Involve the Managers

When someone is recognized for the work they do, the highest praise that they can receive coms directly from their manager. Knowing that the person they report to directly recognizes how hard they work will mean much more than if they are told by someone in Human Resources. Any employee wants to know that their manager or supervisor appreciates them and the work they do.

Practice

When you are first implementing the program, it’s going to take time for it to be perfect. So, you want to make sure that you are practicing the speech that you give to the person when you recognize them for their hard work. You want is to sound sincere and that it’s from your heart. This will take time, but once you have it down it will come naturally.

Conclusion

A well thought out and well implemented employee recognition program can make employees work much harder. It also can make them feel appreciated and happy in the workplace. Just make sure that you are creating a fair and attainable award for each and every employee and that you are making it meaningful.

A meaningful award is not just one that shows the hard work that the employee has done for the company. A meaningful award is one that everyone in the company can achieve with hard work and dedication. Create an award that isn’t just for the few, but one that everyone can achieve if they work hard enough in the company.

