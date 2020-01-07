8 Medical Revolutions That Changed The World!

The scientific field of medicine is probably one of the most progressive and ever-evolving fields. In the advancement of medical science, technology has played a huge role over several years, by developing alternatives for certain procedures or formulating treatments for formerly incurable diseases.

Let’s take a look at how medical revolutions changed the world.

Prosthetic Implants

Prosthesis or prosthetic implants is the artificial replacement of body parts and has helped many handicapped victims. Implants not only are used to replace a broken or missing body part, but they are also used to modify existing body parts by replacing them with better ones as per the requirements of the person.

People who have lost their ability to walk because of an accident can basically get new limbs with the help of prosthetic legs. The prosthetic technology is constantly evolving with the modern prosthesis being made more realistic with the help of carbon fiber.

Organ Transplantation

This medical invention has saved many lives and is one of the most notable medical procedure. Organs for transplantation are received by an alive donor or from a dead donor and then are transplanted into the recipient’s body. Organs that can be donated are lungs, kidney, liver, intestines, pancreas and even heart. Reports state that one donor can save the life of at least 8 people.

Molecular Breast Imaging

This medical procedure has helped tremendously in finding and treating breast cancer. While mammography was and is still used to identify breast cancer, it isn’t as effective as MBI which uses a unique camera and a radioactive substance to detect breast cancer.

Conducting MBI with a mammogram finds breast cancers faster than just a mammogram. MBI has proven to be a much safer and effective alternative to a regular mammogram.

Laser Surgeries

Laser surgeries were initially famous for improving eyesight, but now they’re used in many medical and cosmetic procedures. The term ‘’laser’’ stands for light amplification by stimulated emission of radiation, laser surgery uses LASER to make bloodless cuts into the tissue and even helps to focus on the smallest parts of the body. These surgeries are increasingly being done to modify the skin and minimize wrinkles.

Computed Tomography and Magnetic Resonance Imaging

These two procedures have made a significant impact on the medical world. A CT scanner and MRI are used to observe the insides of a body without cutting it open. The only difference between these two is that CT scans use X-rays and MRI uses radio waves to capture a detailed image of the internal body.

Electrical engineer, Godfrey Hounsfield and physicist Allan MacLeod Cormack, received a Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 1979 for the development of a CT scan.

Pacemaker

This medical revolution was invented to solve the problem of a lower heart rate which happens due to several conditions. A pacemaker is a small device used to regulate and monitor a patient’s heartbeat.

It can also generate an electrical stimulus to activate a heartbeat. Current versions of a cardiac pacemaker can fix many heart conditions which helps a person live longer.

Telehealth

Introduction of this healthcare facility has simplified the interaction between doctors and patients. Telehealth has also reduced the number of ER visits and hospitalizations around the world.

Telehealth provides medical care, advice, education electronically prescribed medications and other health information services to the patient through audio, video technologies and remote patient monitoring (RPM) which enables the monitoring of patients from the doctor’s home too.

IVF

IVF or in vitro fertilization is the most popular assisted reproductive technology, this medical procedure fertilizes the egg and sperm outside the body, primarily in a test tube.

IVF has a notable influence on society and has helped many infertile people and couples in becoming parents.

There you have it, the medical technologies which revolutionized the world and now we cannot imagine a world without them.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com