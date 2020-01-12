Amaiz Financial Service: A Review!

Amaiz is a UK-based fintech banking company that offers business current account, with amazing services and features, to solopreneurs and new entrepreneurs. It’s a brand-new setup that launched in June 2019 and has gained plenty of appreciation since then.

Usually, it has been observed that sole traders use their personal accounts for their business finances that are actually limited. Yet, keeping them separate in a business-only account is wiser and more practical. So Amaiz is where you should get your help from!

How does it Work?

If you want to open an account with Amaiz, or just want to have a demonstration, visit https://amaiz.com/ and start free trial right away. The procedure is extremely simple and mobile-friendly.

Sign up by downloading the Amaiz app from your phone’s play store.

Scan all your important documents and set up your current business account within a few minutes.

You can also view your transactions and account details on your laptop.

What Else Does Amaiz Offer?

If you’re looking for a bank service that has got everything in one place, Amaiz is one of the best options. The features include:

A debit card that can be immediately frozen in case of misplacement or theft. Jar sub-accounts if you need your extra money isolated from the main account. Alerts and notifications to keep track of account status. The in-app great invoicing tool makes it so much easier to create and send invoices to customers in a matter of minutes. There’s an added bonus of human element where a certified accountant will assist you in a difficult situation. Expenditure chart and analysis categorizes your expenses and keeps tabs on the money being spent. Another great facility, you can easily deposit money in your account via any of the UK’s Post Offices nearest to you. The ATM card is functional both in UK and abroad.

Pros and Cons

As we’re getting more familiar with the banking app, it seems it’s a one-stop-shop for all that business banking requires.

Pros:

Sign up and have your account running in a couple of minutes. Amaiz card can be used in every cash machine until you’ll careful with the limit. If you’re unsure, test the service with a one month trial that is free of cost. In case your card gets damaged, lost or stolen freeze it through the amazing Amaiz app. There are various banking tools in a single app you can benefit from. It’s perfectly safe because it has got a proper license and is supervised by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Cons:

It’s a little on the expensive side with a monthly fee of £9.99. There are additional charges for using your card outside UK. No credit card facility available yet.

This app-based specialist banking system seems to be promising for the startups and newly self-discovered solopreneurs who want to avoid all the paperwork and accountancy hassle.