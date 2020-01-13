Appy Pie’s Knowledge Base is Your New Solution for Customer Support!

A knowledge base is a collection of structured and unstructured data that can be used for various purposes depending on the requirements. Knowledge bases were originally used to ‘store’ facts and rules for management systems and early era servers. They were like databases but instead of data, they stored the rules and procedures on how the data would be used.

With the widespread use of the internet, the meaning of a knowledge base has changed. Today, the term knowledge base doesn’t deal with the servers and computers but rather with software and the people using them. Knowledge bases are detailed textual and visual guides of the workings of software, product, or service.

Why you need a knowledge base?

Modern consumers want easy access to information. Consumers prefer solving problems independently. This is where knowledgebases become a requirement. They remove customer support personnel from the help equation and give access to information to wanting customers. For larger companies, knowledge bases reduce the stress on customer-facing support personnel. The most common use of a knowledge base is in the form of FAQs and help centers.

In addition, organizations can use knowledge bases internally too. All businesses follow a set guideline for various processes. A knowledge base explaining and defining these processes is essential. Knowledge bases have a lot of uses and more are found each day. It is one of the most versatile products on the internet.

For example, a knowledge base explaining how a software shares its result on social media.

Advantages of having a knowledge base

There are a lot of advantages of a knowledge base. Here are a few of them:

Consistent support & service: Customer support done through personnel can have bottleneck issues. With a knowledge base, support is readily available for all customers and employees. This allows users to troubleshoot their issues. Decreased resolution time: Customers can get annoyed when dealing with support agents for small issues. With a knowledge base they can essentially solve their own problems. This can help them sort their own issues and decrease resolution time significantly. Lesser Training Costs: A knowledge base can be made for use as an employee handbook. Knowledge bases are used to keep employee training costs in check. Many large companies train employees with the help of specialized knowledge bases and avoid lengthy training courses. Customer & Employee Satisfaction: Knowledge base resolves problems quickly and efficiently. Research shows that people prefer solving issues themselves which is where a knowledge base excels.

Why you should choose Appy Pie as your Knowledge Base?

Knowledge base software are commonplace, and most professionals are aware of popular choices. I would recommend you avoid the popular choices and check out Appy Pie’s Knowledge Base before making a final choice.

Appy Pie’s Knowledge Base is a one of a kind knowledge base software which is underbeta testing. Appy Pie surely has a winner on their hands with this product. The knowledge base is refined, exciting and modern.

Popular knowledge base software in the industry have started to show their age and have lacked to innovate their products. Knowledge base software were meant to be user-friendly, but they still have horrible to use interfaces that require professionals and veterans. These dated designs are often complicated and buggy. Maintaining knowledge bases on such software is a tedious job if you’re a beginner. Small businesses often struggle to maintain a knowledge base.

Appy Pie’s Knowledge Base is a breath of fresh air to a stagnated software scene. The interface is fresh, user-friendly, attractive and maintains all the necessary features required by a knowledge base. Appy Pie’s Knowledge Base can also be used primarily without code. The only code one may find is the CSS which can be changed as per user requirements. The backend is automatically maintained, and bugs are practically nonexistent. In addition, the knowledge base is an independent product. It is not attached with a complete slew of other products which is perfect for a business that is looking for a singular support system.

Features of Appy Pie’s Knowledge Base

Here are some features of Appy Pie’s Knowledge Base software:

Custom domain & Branding: Appy Pie provides complete control over the design and branding of your knowledge base. Appy Pie’s Knowledge Base lets you create your own layout, features, logos, etc. The amount of customization available with the product is astonishing. It also comes with CNAME record-keeping and you can make your knowledge base an extension of your organization with custom domains and branding. Code-free interface: A commonly encountered problem while developing knowledge bases is buggy code. Appy Pie’s Knowledge Base Software allows you to design your knowledge base with CSS. Security & Privacy: Appy Pie’s Knowledge Base has secure access as a standard feature and a user’s access can be limited as the admin pleases. Even a sub-admin can be restricted access if the need arises. Appy Pie also lets users preview their articles before posting to avoid wrong or hidden information. SEO-Friendly pages: Appy Pie’s Knowledge Base lets you customize your help articles for search engines and social media to help it rank higher. Knowledge base articles made with the software are light, fast and will be picked up by Google. You can use your help center pages made with Appy Pie’s Knowledge Base to generate leads as well.

Appy Pie’s Knowledge Base is a winning product and has an innovative interface, SEO-friendly nature and good brand backing it. I never thought that making articles could be so much fun! The free design nature lets your brand and its help center maintain a similar design scheme and features like domain mapping ensures that your help center is connected to your brand.

Appy Pie is a well-known brand and market leader with their trademark no-code app building software. They also have a popular website builder and workflow automation solution to scale websites in Appy Pie Connect.

