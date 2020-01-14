5 Ways to Improve Your Coding Accuracy!

Web developers and programmers are hot career choices, and there is little sign of tech and computer trends slowing down. Computer science degrees are in high demand among millennials, but anyone can learn how to code if they have the right tools and a lot of patience. Just look at the STEM toys that were flying off the shelves in 2019. Many of them worked to develop coding habits and skills in young children, a testament to the need for great programmers in the near future. If you want to get into the field, here are seven ways you can more quickly improve your ability and accuracy.

Engage in Hands-on Learning

Though some of the coding fundamentals seem elementary, you need to have these down pat before you can move on to more difficult coding structures. While you may have been able to read through the first chapter of your instruction manual in just a few minutes, you need to practice what you read and synthesize learning and doing. Playing around with the code cements the learning into your brain. You could start with a desktop coding editor or you could work with an online site.

Don’t Breeze Through

The initial introduction into coding may seem too easy, and to avoid getting bored, it can be tempting to rush through and move on. This is one of the worst things you can do for your coding carrier. Don’t skip the intro class or the first slides or chapter of an online tutorial. The fundamentals of coding are the glue that holds the rest of programming skills together, and web development needs to be firmly planted in both your mind and your abilities before moving on to more advanced areas.

Take an Old School Approach

One common misconception of coding is that you need a computer to be good at it. Contrary to popular belief, you need to be able to code by hand if you want a shot at landing a job. In addition to being a required skill on many college coding exams and in a technical interview, coding-by-hand is still one of the best ways to learn to program. This approach takes precision and attention to detail, as you can’t stop and run a program to identify coding discrepancies which lead to Javascript errors. This method forces you to become technically proficient. Though it seems tedious, you can’t get very far in the industry without this old school skill.

Don’t Be Shy

Your reluctance to ask for help could be stemming from your own pride or it could be a lack of confidence in your abilities. Either way, don’t be shy about reaching out and seeking feedback from a peer or mentor. Every great programmer who has gone before you has relied on instruction or assistance when times got tough. There are thousands of passionate individuals in the programming community that are willing to lend experienced eyes to your error or their assistance with understanding a complex concept. Give it your best effort, but if you are still stumped and you are at the point of quitting, reach out for help.

Take Frequent Breaks

Trying to wade through lines of code and programming to find errors can be exhausting and frustrating. It is okay to get up and walk away for a few minutes or a few hours. You can get lost in cyberspace if you aren’t careful, making it harder to find what you are looking for. It is much easier to stop and regroup when looking for bugs in a program or when in the process of development.

For the interested programmer, there are many online tools and resources to help you develop your skills. Take pride in your work, and watch a world of potential open up before you.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com