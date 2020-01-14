Analyzing The Top 5 Benefits of SharePoint Document Management!

Without a proper tool, sorting digital documents all over your PC can be troublesome. Although the digital innovations have taken us out from the manual hassles of documentation, the efforts have now switched to e-paper chaos. However, technology has saved us from dawning and introduced SharePoint through which business operations can be fastened and the availability of documents for everyone can be made.

Sharepoint lets you have comprehensive control over your e-papers by eliminating the digital mess and is amongst the best tools to control the life-span of documents in your organization. It can store, archive, share files within or outside of an organization and increases collaboration. Offered on hybrid, on-premise, and cloud versions, SharePoint is now $2+ billion business according to Microsoft. Many SharePoint consulting companies deliver document management solutions to foster information-centric enterprise processes.

This post discusses SharePoint Document Management’s best practices which have transformed the documentation process rapidly.

Security

There are four different levels through which SharePoint offers security. They are site collections, subsites, item levels, and document libraries. With built-in features, it allows you to restrict the data of block confidential information that doesn’t need sharing. With the site audit feature, you can track the activity and retrieve history whenever required.

Meta Data

Metadata is the structured information of your document that gives the complete details. Since dumping all your data in a single SharePoint library is not a good practice, SharePoint enables you to organize and categorize the data which creates a better understanding of the documents. The metadata in SharePoint is found in columns that can be searched easily. Besides, your team members can search the required document quickly if you have defined the attributes correctly.

It is very essential that whenever you upload or create a file, you must tag it with correct categories failing which your colleagues will spend hours searching the right document. Hence, to summarize, metadata enables you to get the files efficiently and quickly while saving your time in exploring the entire library.

Easy Accessibility

Mobility is an essential element required to empower an innovative and flexible workplace. SharePoint Document Management System (DMS) fuels mobility by enabling you to have secured access to the important documents, anytime anywhere using a mobile phone, laptop, desktop, tablet, etc. You can work from any location seamlessly, open or edit your files in a browser or the full Microsoft Office client through its mobile apps.

By sharing links from your SharePoint DMS or OneDrive for business, you can work and collaborate with your colleagues. Moreover, you can control the permission setting to either read-only or edit permissions. Doing this enables you to ensure that there will be no more duplication of files from attaching it via email. SharePoint can further be seamlessly integrated with all applications in Microsoft Office for saving, retrieving, and sharing files.

Co-Authoring

SharePoint enables multiple users to work on the same document at the same time. If you need an Engineer, a Project Manager, and a Marketing Executive all working on the same proposal at the same time, they can do so. SharePoint locks the sections that users are working on and updates the documents as changes are made.

Vast Search Options

While handling ginormous data, you may have experienced search results based on limited options. SharePoint DMS provides you rich search features. You can filter your search and modify it through metadata without spending much time with the options available on SharePoint. Be it a search for the author of the file, the date or progress of the document or your requirement to quickly access the recent files, SharePoint can bring it all in seconds.

In Conclusion

Regardless of the industry, organizations will always strive for further efficiencies. With a tool like SharePoint DMS to foster that makes all the difference. It’s collaboration features deliver significant advantages for any organization that translates to improved productivity and cost savings.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com