Lorex Announces Smart Home Integration With Google & Amazon!

Security camera systems provide peace of mind to homeowners across the country. Likewise, smart home systems allow homeowners to control appliances, utilities and vital household functions with a tap on a mobile app or simply the sound of their voices.

Thanks to new partnerships with Google and Amazon, Lorex Technology security camera systems will now be compatible with both Google Assistant and Google Home, as well as Amazon Alexa. Lorex offers a simple Wi-Fi camera, as well as full security camera systems that include a DVR or NVR, that can be now be controlled by voice command. Whether homeowners prefer Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, Lorex security camera systems will provide an added measure of security to any smart home system.

Lorex With Amazon Echo and Alexa

Alexa is the voice-based assistant behind Amazon’s smart home technology products. While people often refer to Alexa as a stand-alone function, in reality, Alexa is integrated into a variety of products, including Echo, Echo Dot, Amazon Tap, Echo Look and Echo Show. Users download the Alexa app onto their Smartphones to complete the setup.

Alexa has a female voice, and is only activated by spoken commands; users can speak to Alexa in complete sentences. By adding Lorex security camera systems to an Amazon Alexa smart home setup, users can now give instructions like “Alexa, show me backyard camera” or “Alexa, turn on front door camera” to activate hands-free operations.

Lorex With Google Assistant and Google Home

The Google Home speaker was specifically designed by Google to compete with Amazon Echo and Alexa. Its main function is to serve as an element of Google Assistant, its internet-connected, voice-activated service. Besides the original Google Home, Google Assistant also works with Google Home Mini and Google Home Max.

Google Home hears everything within its vicinity; however, like Alexa, it is only activated by verbal commands. Users can also speak to Google Home in complete sentences, giving commands like “Hey Google, show me garage camera” or “OK Google, turn on backyard camera” that lets users activate Lorex security camera systems hands-free.

Privacy Tweaks for Smart Home Security Systems

Privacy advocates have raised concerns about smart home systems like Google Home and Amazon Echo. However, it is not necessary to give up the advantages of connecting a smart home system with security camera systems because of privacy concerns.

Both Google Home and Amazon Alexa include privacy-related functions that are not related to security cameras. Amazon users can determine which functions they wish to connect to Echo. Old recordings can be erased through their Amazon accounts on the Amazon website through the “Manage My Device” function. The dashboard allows individual queries or the entire history to be erased. Google Home also has an online settings page where users can limit various permissions.

Both Amazon Echo and Google Home also feature mute functions that turn off the systems when they are not in use. Although if security camera systems are connected, it is unlikely that users will want to use mute functions.

Added Peace of Mind With Security Camera Systems

Smart home systems are continuously evolving. Likewise, security cameras are regularly adding new innovations. It is a natural progression that smart home systems could be configured to integrate security cameras as part of a complete home security system. Thanks to collaborations with both Google Home and Amazon Echo, Lorex security camera systems are now compatible with both popular smart home services. Privacy concerns can also be addressed by adjustments in either system that do not affect security camera functioning.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com