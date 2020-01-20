How to Rank With Fewer Links and Better Results!

Impressive ranking using limited links is not everyone’s cup of tea. Internal and external linking is one of the most impactful parameters that decide the rank of a website. Link building can be very crucial as it takes a lot of link building efforts to improve a site’s ranking through it.

Can a website secure a good rank with fewer links?

One of the most widely asked questions every SEO expert comes across is how many links does it take to guarantee better results? Well, to be fair, there is not any number constraint. Although you will frequently hear ‘the more, the merrier,” it is not entirely true.

So, the next question then becomes, can we secure a good rank for a website using limited links? To your surprise, it is true actually.

Here’s how:

Quality trumps quantity

When provided with limited links, the only thing that matters is the quality of those links. A single link with high authority in Google is better than numerous other links with negligible ranking.

Try to score a quality link as it will add weight to your links. High authority links are credited more by Google and other search engines. With Search Engine Optimization pacing up, everyone is turning towards it in order to improve their website’s ranking. Since the results take time, many of them turn to illegal tactics such as Private Blogging Networks and other black and grey hat techniques. These techniques put your website at the risk of getting banned from Google.

So, practising securing quality will always reward you. Refrain from going for websites that offer links in bulk and use trust-worthy sources like Healthy Links.

Go for less competitive keywords

Since you now have fewer links, your focus now should be on optimizing your keywords. Intuitively, the majority of us will go for competitive keywords to increase our chances of being ranked on them. Well, it isn’t straightforward to get ranked on competitive keywords due to its competitiveness. Go for less competitive keywords as there would be comparatively less competition, that means your chances of getting ranked on those links will be more.

Ideally, one should pick a mix of keywords; some competitive, some relatively less competitive, and a few unique yet general ones. This strategy is bound to work; it involves every type of keywords.

Use Social media for marketing

In a world where no marketing is complete without social media, capitalizing on it seems only fair. One of the parameters for ranking in search engine is the organic traffic. Social media has a tremendous outreach. People have started shopping through social media, and every kind of mainstream brand and industry has turned to it for their marketing. Have a strong social media presence to drive out organic traffic from it. You’ll see the difference within a short span of time.

All in all, it is not impossible to secure a good ranking with limited links. Try focusing on the techniques mentioned above and thank us later!

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com