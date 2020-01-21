Facebook Algorithm Tips: 7 Sure Ways To Get More Engagement!

Facebook is a platform that was created to provide a good user experience. With that being said, Facebook rewards people, pages, and influencers that post content that provides such experience. You can’t just study an emoji guide, post pretty pictures, and expect your content to get thousands of likes. You have to be familiar with Facebook’s algorithms.

Here are a few tips you can apply to get your page or profile favored by Facebook’s algorithms and garner significant likes and comments on your page.

1.) Weekly Or Monthly Posting Schedule

This tip is obvious but surprisingly underutilized. As an online entrepreneur, you have to create a weekly or monthly posting schedule. There are tons of tools online that help you automate this process. If you want results, you’ll achieve them by being consistent and having that routine on when you entertain your audience or customers.

2.) Interact with other people’s posts.

Facebook is a social network. If you want your profile or page to grow, it’s important to play into the “social” and “networking” process through interacting with other users. This tip is beneficial if you’re about to post a juicy and informative post, host a watch party, or go live where you want as much engagement or viewers as possible. Before posting particular content, allow yourself to like, share, and comment on other people’s posts and content.

The reason for this is that it warms up Facebook’s algorithm and will pay attention to whatever you will post. Facebook rewards users who are legitimately interacting with their audience, and it can detect if your just spamming posts or reactions. Follow this tip, and it will surely boost your reach.

3.) Don’t put links in your post that leads outside of Facebook.

If you want to have more users to see your stuff and grow your audience, never put links in your posts – especially if those links lead users outside of Facebook. If you need to post a link, post them in the comments section instead. Facebook doesn’t want anybody leaving Facebook. Naturally, they want to keep everybody on Facebook, and so if you put links in your posts, you will get less reach as Facebook will be less inclined to show that to more people.

4.) Have a complete and professional-looking Facebook profile.

Whether your operating on your Facebook business page or your personal profile, make sure that all your details are entirely filled-out, with no sections left blank. Of course, you also want to make sure your page or profile looks professional. This will significantly help in Facebook, showing your posts to a wider audience.

5.) Call to Action Posts

There are a lot of online entrepreneurs out there who get confused and frustrated because their posts don’t get a lot of like, comment, or shares. Most of the time, the problem is that we don’t tell our audience to do so.

Always include call-to-action sentences if you want your audience to engage your content. Encourage your audience to engage and react to your posts. That way, Facebook will see your post getting a lot of engagements and will reward yours with more audience.

6.) Post quality content.

Another great tip to get more engagements is to post quality, helpful, and informative content. Never publish content that is against Facebook’s policies and rules. Take the time to go through what you should or should not post so you can structure your posts in a way that will favor Facebook’s algorithm

7.) Do Facebook Watch Parties

This is an excellent feature added by Facebook and will undoubtedly boost your reach if you do Watch Parties on your page. The thing is, Facebook rewards those who use whatever new features that they introduce. You’ll be doing your page or profile a favor whenever you do so. Doing Watch Parties is a great way to get your content out in public and get engagements.

Takeaway

These are just some of the tips you can use to beat Facebook’s algorithm and gain more engagements on your posts. Always keep in mind that when it comes to content, Posting stuff that is helpful and engaging will definitely get the reactions that you want to achieve. So always remember to think about what content is best for your audience and post quality content consistently.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com