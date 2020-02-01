What Are the Benefits of a Social Media QR Code?

What is a Social Media QR Code?

A Social Media QR Code is a webpage that connects all of your social media platforms or channels in a single QR Code, that, when scanned, will redirect the end-users to a page with links to all of your social media pages or channels.

To scan a QR Code, all you need is to open your smartphone camera feature or download a QR Code Reader application directly to your phone.

With the increasing volume of mobile technology usage across the globe, incorporating a QR Code to your Social Media Platform is a powerful marketing tool.

Why is there A NEED for a QR Code in Social Media?

Social media is a great way to promote QR codes due to their share-ability functions and the number of connections and shares you get to make.

Various Uses of a Social Media QR Code

Link all of your Social Media Pages– if you’re a social media influencer, a social media marketer, an individual who’s doing business online or a person who’s doing a business or advocacy campaign or whatever purposes it may serve,

Creating a social media QR Code will:

connect and link all of your social media pages in one scan

will save time and effort for you and the people who are following you on social media pages as they don’t have to look each of your channels

share direct access and sharing of your social profiles without a sweat

Promote and advertise your social media platforms

Reach out to more people easier all over the globe!

Increase the number of followers, likes, or subscribers in your social media accounts!

gives your audience the option to follow you on their favorite platform

And most importantly, track the data of your scans

Increase your number of followers or likes

Using a Social Media QR Code can speed up your number of followers or likes ten times fold in a short amount of time!

But how does that work?

You can cross-pollinate your accounts by asking your Instagram followers to follow you on YouTube, Twitter, Pinterest, or any other social networking sites.

It’s the easiest way for people to get to your social media accounts without having them to type, and go search for each social media platform that you have.

You can add, edit, or delete any website you want on your Social Media QR Code and even change the usernames.

Encourage them to follow you for more content!

Customized your Social Media Qr Code in one of the Best QR Code Generator online

Upgrade your social media marketing

As we all know, social media is the most powerful and most used marketing tool globally.

Now, have you ever imagine how much greater impact it could give if you integrate a QR Code to your Social Media that- will connect all of your social media channels? From Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, Skype, TikTok, YouTube, LinkedIn, Quora or just about anything.

It could quadruple the amount of traffic on your channel overnight!

Make it more engaging and interactive by landing the people to an interactive page like a video and get them entertained.

Moreover, it allows your customers to have full control of the social media channels that they’d like to go over and share.

Incorporating a QR Code that links all of your social media pages in one is the best social media marketing strategy.

Social Media QR Codes on Online Shopping and E-Commerce

Did you know that by applying Social Media QR Codes in your online business can help you dramatically increase your business revenue?

How is that?

Well, according to the next scoop, which is an internet marketing blog, E-Commerce is growing at an unprecedented rate all over the globe because people are undoubtedly crazy about smartphone usage.

No wonder why a lot of people are addicted to online shopping nowadays.

It allows them to buy and connect online just by staying in their home, with their pajamas, lying in their bed while making their purchase.

People get lazy nowadays to go out!

Moreover, it is expected that the growth of e-commerce will only increase in the coming years like never before. With all of the technology innovation, it’s not possible.

Drive your customers and prospective customers to all of your social media pages using a social media QR Code that will advertise your e-commerce business and make a revolution!

Social Media QR Codes for Consumer Packaged Goods

You can give a discount and reward your customers with a coupon or enter them into an exclusive product giveaway by sharing your page, add your social profiles, and let them follow each one of them.

The prize will tempt your audience to enter your giveaway!

Social Media QR Codes in Business Cards

Let your customers access the valuable information about your business and increase the data information you give to a potential customer with your business cards.

They can log in to their social media and immediately share your content.

Use Social Media QR Code for your Advocacy Campaign– Are you an inspiring and motivating individual who aspires to make a change in the world? An environmentalist, maybe? An animal lover? Or an individual who is concerned and passionate about preserving the seas and marine life?

Then, expanding your campaign advocacy on a global scale with the use of social media QR Code is a convenient way of finding a support group easier and faster from all over the world.

Raise more awareness and build a relationship with stakeholders and alike individuals, who share the same mission and vision as you, and inspire more people to go with your act!

You could be the next Greta Thunberg!

Conclusion:

The approach of Social Media QR Code has a variety of uses, and its usefulness will keep on increasing even more so to the coming years.

In fact, it is now gaining enormous momentum at a very rapid pace, which brings added value to everything.

