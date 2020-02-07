Why Do RPA (Robotic Process Automation) Projects Fail?

According to an analyst report:

The RPA (Robotic Process Automation) market will reach $1 billion by 2020

40% of enterprises will have adopted an RPA tool by 2020

While some organizations are adopting Robotic Process Automation to automate labor-intensive and time-consuming processes, some are completely missing the point and deploying automation projects without thoughtfully planning it.

According to a report by a professional services company, 30 to 50% of the RPA projects initially fail. Why do automation projects fail? And what can enterprises do about it?

Here are a few reasons why RPA projects fail:

Automating a process without fully understanding it:

As we are all aware, RPA is a computer coded software that helps automate repetitive, tedious tasks that follow a set of pre-defined rules.

Enterprises that deploy RPA projects are enthusiastic about adopting the new technology to automate programs that can replace humans, allowing the human worker to focus on more creative work. Businesses must understand the process fully in order to automate it. Processes or applications that do not follow a set logic or parameter are deemed unfit for automation.

If the process is dynamic, complex and requires human intervention, and also if businesses set unrealistic expectations about the capabilities of robot-led automation, it’s bound to fail. This is where Process Discovery comes to the rescue.

Lack of collaboration with the IT team:

IT support plays a crucial role in determining the success of an automation program. Communication between various departments, and in particular, business and IT teams helps a great deal. Also, outdated IT infrastructure and legacy IT systems defeat the purpose of RPA implementation.

From software support to data security, IT teams have a deep understanding of various aspects and can help business leaders deal with the implementation issues.

Lack of a clear strategy:

Along with buy-in from employees, leaders and stakeholders, enterprises need to prepare an automation strategy with clearly defined goals. Establishing a strategy helps outline the business roadmap and also provides employees with a common goal to pursue. The strategy should cover various aspects of the business, from addressing business problems to identifying and training dedicated resources to help you on the journey.

With a roadmap in place, enterprises can kick-start moving their manual and repetitive processes to a rules-based one.

Lack of leadership support:

Having a clear strategy along with support from the leadership helps enterprises in pursuing their automation journey. Commitment and buy-in from the management are essential as it helps not only define the goals of the company but also the impact Robotic Process Automation can have on your business.

Lack of collaboration with various teams – IT, HR, and data

Support from key functions of the organization is a crucial element when implementing your robot-led project. Aligning the RPA vision and communicating the benefits to all the key functions will help get the much-needed support that can impact operations.

With a massive amount of data being generated out there, enterprises should get the data/analytics team onboard early on. Making sense of the enormous data provides enterprises with powerful insights that can have a significant impact on the business and customers.

Lack of high-quality data:

One of the biggest reasons RPA projects fail is due to data inaccuracy. Unstructured data is no doubt, a massive challenge when it comes to implementing automation programs. For data to be RPA-ready, it should be digitized and structured. Why is data essential? Data is critical to an organization’s growth, from enabling customer insights to generating growth, data provides a plethora of benefits.

Robotic Process Automation plays a significant role in improving data quality within an organization. Human errors, overlapping data, and business processes that are outdated are some of the causes of poor quality data. With automation, these problems are resolved, leading to good quality data that helps in producing accurate reports and forecasting future user behavior.

Conclusion

From a lack of clear automation strategy to choosing a complex process, enterprises should watch out for organizational and process pitfalls that hinder RPA implementation. In most enterprises, processes are redundant and can provide the human worker with opportunities to perform higher-value work.

As RPA adoption continues to grow in every industry sector, enterprises will look to implementing automation projects that generate value to employees, customers, and stakeholders.

The bottom line is, going forward, enterprises will have a bot for every worker, making automated solutions easily accessible. Are you prepared to roll-out effective automation and change management programs?

