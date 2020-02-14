Clean Water is Serious Business!

The importance of clean water is essential for obvious reasons. Clean water ensures that we do not become ridden with disease, it allows us to clean ourselves, our homes, and even our pets. Clean drinking water is an entirely different ball game that requires a high level of sanitation and inspection in order to maintain our health at an optimal level.

Understanding the general well being of the public and how water treatments and sanitation systems aid to this huge responsibility is not one that many know much about. Often times clean water can be taken for granted, especially in developed countries. Many times, people might not even know where their water is coming from, all they know is that it is indeed clean and safe to drink. Merus is a great source for help with maintaining clean water standards for the public to use and consume in their homes is truly a thankless job.

Listed below are some of the ways that water treatment helps solve common water problems.

Coagulation and flocculation is the first step in ensuring the proper sanitation of our water. Drinking water typically comes from freshwater lakes, rivers, wells, or even streams. Within these different water sources you will find various amounts of organic materials and sediments that translate to sand, bacteria, dirt, amongst other non-drinkable materials have to be removed.

To begin the process of cleaning the cities drinking water, treatment begins by adding coagulants to force the non-drinkable particles and sediments in the water stick together, or congeal. The water and sediments in the water do this in something that is called a flocculation basin. In this area, the coagulants are mixed for a period of time before moving to the next step in treatment.