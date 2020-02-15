How a White Label DSP Can Help Your Media Agency Grow!

Generally speaking, media agencies run campaigns for their clients (advertisers). These campaigns can be based on the different (online) marketing tools that exist. These tools (or; disciplines) can vary from Social advertising (Facebook/Instagram), Search Engine Optimization (SEO) to Search Engine Advertising (SEA) and from E-mail marketing to content-creation and Affiliate Marketing (more online marketing disciplines exist). Depending on the strategy of (any) digital media agency, these advertising /marketing methods can be bought from an external partner. Or; the agency has in-house specialists that are able to deploy marketing techniques without the use of an external vendor. For example, SEO and SEA fall under a marketing-category where they only thing needed to deploy is; knowledge.

There are however other online marketing techniques that require the use of a dedicated platform (software/hardware). The biggest online marketing discipline; Programmatic Mobile Display Advertising, is of this nature and requires the use of dedicated software/hardware.

Why is Programmatic Mobile Display Advertising the biggest online marketing tool present today (in both spend and scalability/reach)?

About 5.5 billion devices access the internet multiple times a day. In most cases, sites and apps are visited/used. Most of these sites and applications exist because of the century old advertising model; advertising between content (for example; advertising in a physical newspaper). Just like a physical newspaper, sites and apps sell their – to be filled – adspace to advertisers. Apart from occasional manual deals between a site/app owner and an advertiser, most of these adspaces are filled programmatically. To make a long story short: a well-connected Demand Side Platform can serve many forms of ads in about 80% of today’s apps and sites. A few hundred Demand Side Platforms exist, each with their own strengths and weaknesses. Google also offers a DSP solution called DV360. However, Google does not offer a white label DSP solution.

Being that an average DSP has a development cost of (many) millions, for many it’s not realistic to build a proprietary Demand Side Platform. This is where a White Label DSP comes into play. What if you – as a media agency – can have a fully capable DSP, but with your own logo and your company colors? What if you can give your clients accounts (managed or self-serve) in which your clients can see (live) stats, campaign set-up and much more – but; in a platform that appears to be closely related to your brand?! Can you imagine the value this brings to your company/offerings/products?

One such company that offers a White Label DSP solution is Targetoo. What makes Targetoo unique is that many other data points can be customized. For example, DNS settings and custom pixels can be provided. Among training and fast technical support, Targetoo can guide you to make your brand more valuable by obtaining a White Label DSP. With that, helping you AND your clients.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com