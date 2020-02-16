How to Convert PDF Files to Excel and Why?

PDF has become the default document processing platform. With its consistent rendering across different platforms and the capability to highlight and copy segment of texts, it is the go to format for sharing electronic documents.

However, there are some situations that require you to use a PDF to excel converter in order to use and edit, and combine it with other documents. To determine if a PDF conversion is needed, you need to know the capabilities of PDF format and whether it covers your use case.

Why Convert PDF to Excel Format?

There are several reasons you might do this, we will cover 2 of them.

1. Process Financial Data

Complex financial data are often manipulated inside Excel but end up exported as PDF. This presents a challenge to end users as PDF files with tables cannot be edited or sorted as necessary.

You may want to calculate the total value in a pricing column in a table. You may also be interested in calculating the ratio of expenditures presented in a PDF report.

The solution in these cases is to convert the PDF to excel format

2. Reference Research Data

If you are writing a book, assignment or preparing a report. You may need to source data from research or government reports containing table data. With a PDF report, you cannot easily extract tables and data to be used for other purposes or inserted into a new document. Thus, you will need to convert the PDF file before you can access the table in it.

Methods to Convert PDF to Excel

Several options are available for converting PDF to Excel. The best one will depend on the type of PDF file, the complexity, the tool or software used and the outcome you need.

There are many converters out there while most can handle simple PDF documents, many struggle with complex PDF files with many columns, separators and tables.

If you want to convert such a document to Excel, you need a powerful PDF to Excel converter such as PDF WIZ by starzsoft.

1. Manual conversion

One way you can get information out of a PDF document is by copying text or converting your PDF to txt. This is then importing it into Microsoft Excel by pasting the copied text into a blank Excel sheet.

With this option, the document is likely to lose its formatting and it is a slow process because you have to spend time reformatting the imported file to acceptable format.

2. Adobe Acrobat DC Pro

Adobe has a custom software for editing and creating PDF documents. Unlike the various PDF readers out there, the Adobe Acrobat is not free and it is costly.

Moreover, it is resource intensive and may be unsuitable for use on low-spec PC.

If you just want to convert some few PDF files to Excel, paying for the Acrobat may be too much for you.

That said, you can export a PDF file as an Excel format from the Acrobat dashboard.

3. Web-Based Converters

There has been an explosion in web based PDF converters with many promises. Generally, using web based PDF converters involve you uploading the source PDF to a web interface and selecting the output format.

There are various limitations of this online tools which include:

1. Size limitation of uploaded file

2. Your file may be queued behind others

3. Very long processing time

4. Only free for small size PDFs

6. Conversion disruption due to unstable network

4. OCR converter

Generic Optical character recognition software can help with the conversion of various file formats usually in the form images. To use OCR, you will print the document, scan it with OCR to save it as excel.

Also, you can export your PDF page as an image or screenshot it.

You can then follow it by feeding the image to the OCR software.

Since most OCR are developed for plain documents, Excel exports from complex PDF may lose formatting in conversion.

5. PDF WIZ

This is a specialized software for converting PDF to various formats including Excel. It is free software and can convert any PDF file no matter the size.

If you are interested in getting a quality Excel file conversion from PDF without losing the design and format of the tables, the PDF WIZ converter is the right choice for you.

Don’t get stuck with a non editable PDF file, convert it easily today.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com