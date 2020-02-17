Best Practices For Using Online Whiteboards In Classrooms!

With the rapid evolution in technology, we can see how digitization have impacted almost every part of our lives. The same goes right for the educational sector, where teachers can improve their teaching process using interactive online whiteboards and impart knowledge effectively and interactively. Online whiteboards are proven to be instrumental in teaching. They are useful in interacting with students/learners and allow you to get them to participate in the educational process. An excellent tool, these whiteboards enable everyone in the virtual classroom to express, collectively analyze and reformulate their ideas.

In this post, we have discussed a few of the best practices for teachers who wish to use this tool effectively.

Create Engaging Content

Unlike the traditional approach, online whiteboards allow you to design study materials by building engaging lessons, including images and videos. Using these whiteboards, you can layout ideas and explanations in a visible and accessible format. Moreover, both you and your students can record yourselves while writing down the details of the problem. Such features prove to be an effective way to retain a student’s attention. There are a variety of free whiteboard online options which you can use to execute such processes.

Use Colours

Our brain has a natural tendency to memorize things with colours. Using an online whiteboard, you can change the text and the background into any colour. As memorization is concerned, green or blue coloured background with a yellow or a white text works great. Besides, you must ensure that the students do not lose interest in the lessons. To achieve this, you can imbibe colour and images into their lessons.

Keep A Stock of Lessons

An online interactive whiteboard allows students an opportunity to playback and review a lesson whenever they want. As a good practice, once you create many tutorials, you should organize them in folders and keep it organized on a topic or year-to-year bases. You can create your own cloud if your school has not established a library of the video lesson. You can use various platforms such as Dropbox, Google Drive, ShowMe, etc. for creating a playlist.

Make Homeworks Entertaining

We know how online whiteboards transformed the approach of conducting classes and creating lessons. They have a marked impact on homework too. For many years, making homework entertaining have always been a challenging task for teachers as it takes a massive effort for encouraging students to complete an assigned task and submit it on time.

Using an online whiteboard can solve this problem to a large extent. For instance, you can ask the students to create a video tutorial while explaining a problem or record a presentation on a specific topic. Such ways can convert dull homework to more interesting ones.

In Conclusion

Online interactive whiteboards are extremely useful in increasing student-teacher engagement and improving performance. They take both the teaching and learning processes to a higher level by providing both accessibility and flexibility. Students get confidence while becoming independent learners, with technology and high problem-solving skills that can benefit them in the time to come. Teachers can easily keep their lessons/content organized, reusable, and accessible, without making copies or printing handouts. As a teacher, you can always find newer and more innovative ways to use online whiteboards and make both teaching and learning process effective.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com