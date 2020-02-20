The Best WordPress Themes You Can Get In 2020

WordPress launched in 2003 and it started as a simple CRM to make blogs easily. Today, around 33% of the websites that are live on the internet are working on WordPress. WordPress has become such an extensive CRM that almost any type of website can be developed on it, this is made sure due to the overwhelming amount of themes and plugins you can simply install and apply to get the required functionality and user interface.

Today we are going to be looking at the best themes that WordPress has to offer, because the first thing that a user is going to see is the interface and how it looks on the screen, so without further ado let’s get started.

Hestia

Well if you are a small business owner or just gotten yourself into self-employment, then Hestia is the perfect theme for you, not only this theme comes free as well as paid it also has all the necessary plugins pre-downloaded so that you don’t have to waste even a single moment trying to find the perfect plugins to match its needs. The theme is designed for e-commerce websites and can be easily customized to your requirements. The only flaw that this theme has is that the free version tends to be a little buggy and somewhat convoluted, but I think these bugs are just the company’s way of persuading the users to buy their products. Nevertheless, it is an extremely optimized theme to use and upgrade if you feel like it.

Theme X

Now, this theme is for those people who are in the development industry and use themes regularly for their clients and customers. Theme X is a packed theme that comes with four categories of designs to match the needs of the user. Each category has themes that are highly customizable and can be shaped to match the needs of the user very well. The theme also has its editor called the customizer, which lets you easily customize their website with minimal efforts. Since this is a theme pack it does not come free, for a set of premium themes you have to pay the premium price, but if you don’t want to pay for your themes then don’t worry you can still get amazing themes quite easily.

Blossom Coach Pro

Blossom is a theme that is designed with SEO kept in mind, this is one of the best themes in the market if you are into SEO optimization. Blossom Coach Pro is also designed with professionals kept in mind, so if you are a coach, speaker, consultant, therapists or any other similar professional that want to be seen on the internet this is the theme for you. Blossom Coach Pro has pre-integrated options like social media integration, testimonials, newsletters and more to fully accommodate the features that a professional person may need. The main thing about this theme is that it has a built-in customizer to make you customize your website without the need for any coding experience.

E-Commerce Gem

If you are in the market for a theme that will work with your e-commerce idea than e-commerce Gem is the perfect theme for you, e-commerce Gem offers great support with woo Commerce plugins as it is customized accordingly. The good thing about this theme is that it is completely optimized for SEO, as it is essential for any e-commerce website. The theme offers an ample amount of customization so that you can easily customize the site according to your brand. Download this theme today and try it for yourself for your next e-commerce site.

