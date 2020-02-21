How to Securely Recover Lost Data?

We all love to keep our memories in the frame and other different ways so that we can recall our past. Not only the memories but also we store our important documents on our computer drive or in many portable disks. What will happen if the data are erased accidentally? How will you feel when the hard drive is crashed by itself? I know it feels very disappointing and you want them at any cost. The Stellar Data Recovery professional will help you to get back the data.

A few days ago I lost my data because my hard disk crashed unfortunately and then I chose the STELLAR for recovering the data. Surprisingly I was able to recover all the data that I lost before. Today, I am going to give you more information about this software for Windows OS. So, let’s get started.

What Stellar Offers

You will find the stellar recovery software in three main variations for windows. They are Standard Professional and Premium. The premium stellar will offer to you a strong data recovery process. You can have a look at the feature that it offers more-

This is not only a recovery tool but also a repairing tool.

Able to recover corrupted videos.

Disk cloning is available in this tool.

From any storage, device data is recoverable by the Stellar.

Lost partition data is also recoverable.

You can scan and choose which data you want to recover.

Drive health maintenance is also available.

You can now recover your Emails too with this software.

You will find more advanced features in Technician and Toolkit versions of this software.

Which Kind of data is Recoverable?

The stellar is the world’s first recovery software that allows repairing corrupted photos and videos. Now, the question is that- which kinds of data are recoverable actually?

To be very specific this tool can recover any file format that is deleted or crashed. The uncommon and custom file types can also be recovered by this tool. The corrupted AVI, MP4, MKV, MOV video files can be repaired with stellar data recovery tools.

You can now recover your lost data from your pen drive, portable hard drive or even from SD card. So, you need to be worried about the file format at all and don’t afraid of losing them.

How to Use

The process of using this individual tool is very easy. Now you will find a complete guideline on how to use this tool.

Install the Software for Windows

First, you need to download the setup file and install it at your chosen directory. To do so, go to the STELLAR website and download your favorite package. Find the setup file from the downloaded folder and install it.

Open the tool

After installing open the tool in your windows OS. It will take only two seconds to open in. Here, you will see the advanced settings, resume recovery, about, help, Buy online, and activation option at the top left corner. You will find create a recovery drive, monitor drive, compare edition option under the more tools section from the top right corner.

Select the Storage Drive

Now, you need to select the types of documents that you want to recover from a certain disk or drive. After selecting press NEXT and then select the required drive. Here, you can select the external hard drive, pen drive, SD card also.

Scan

After selecting the drive you are ready to let the tool scan the drive. I felt the scanning process was very fast compared to other recovery tools. However, you will see a deep scanning option to scan more deeply.

Select the Data and Recover

When the scanning is finished you will get the recovery data in a list. Now you can select the data that you want to be recovered. This feature is truly amazing to select certain data from a list.

Choose Directory

Once you are done with selecting the data then you can choose a directory to save the data. It will take time according to the size of the data but once again comparing to the other tools I felt the recovering speed was good.

User Experience in a Nutshell

Some of the features of this tool amused me. Now, I can recover and repair my photos and videos that were corrupted. This is one of the best recovery tools for Windows OS. Other than the windows operating system it’s available for Mac OS also.

The speed of scanning, recovering and easy to find options help to save my time whenever I go to recover any external media card or drive. You can try this tool for recovering your lost data. Download, Install and enjoy!

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com