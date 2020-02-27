Adaptive Delivery, a Game-Changer for Online Business!

Really? 91% increase of pageviews on smartphones? Adaptive Delivery encodes images, properly sizes and serves them in next-gen formats to any end-user devices.

Results are faster page loading, better CX and SEO metrics. Adaptive Delivery to the rescue, early adopters invited 🔥





Hey there,

Uploadcare team is here again with a breathtaking platform update worth recalling, Adaptive Delivery.

If you’re not using Adaptive Delivery today, it’s time to reconsider. This solution is more cost efficient, personalized & powerful than it’s ever been.What is Adaptive Delivery

Simply put, it is a better way to serve images on any website 🚀

Along with saving a tremendous amount of time and effort, you get:

For your system For your business Images optimized for user context Better customer experience, instantly Simplified integration Faster time-to-market No data migration Zero-maintenance Responsive Images out of the box Up to 86% saved image bandwidth Smart Lazy Loading Less time in development Instant Hi-DPR screens support Polished user experience Serving images in next-gen formats Up to 1.5x faster page loads Automatic image enhancement and filtering Better customer engagement

Unlike a traditional CDN service, we provide you with a full-stack image optimization solution that combines our advanced CDN API with a highly optimized JavaScript SDK.



How Adaptive Delivery works

After you have installed our lightweight JS-plugin, the magic begins ✨

Uploadcare considers your website layout, visitor device and browser props. You won’t need to migrate your assets, change image URLs, or modify your backend.

Adaptive Delivery takes care of image responsiveness, caching, serving modern media formats like WebP and retina images. On the top of that, it considers user behavior and renders images at the right moment using our smart lazy loading technique.

Setting up

Adaptive Delivery is available on our Professional and Volume plans. If you are not on any of those yet, consider checking out our Pricing and upgrading 🙃

If you are, just install our plugin on your website and initialize it. Like this:

<script src=’//ucarecdn.com/libs/blinkloader/3.x/blinkloader.min.js’></script>

<script>

Blinkloader.optimize({

pubkey: ‘YOUR_PUBLIC_KEY’,

fadeIn: true

});

</script>

Now replace your images’ src with data-blink-src, and you’re all set:

<img data-blink-src=’https://storage.example.com/logo.png’/>

This will make your images responsive, optimized, and lazy-loaded, just like that.

Detailed integration guide is available in our docs.

Go beyond Adaptive Delivery

What could be better than a single line of code to handle images? The full power of Uploadcare CDN API in just a single attribute:

<img data-blink-src=’…/logo.png’ data-blink-grayscale />

Uploadcare offers a wide range of image filters and transformations like automatic enhancement, smart crop, rotation, watermarks, and many more. Add them where needed while keeping images optimized 💫

Use as many operations as you want:

<img

data-blink-filter=’nerion’

data-blink-enhance=’15’

data-blink-mirror

data-blink-src=’https://storage.example.com/logo.png’

/>

And an early-bird goodie

Stay tuned! We will soon send a special discounted offer for early adopters.

Summing up

Making your website fast, adaptive, and responsive has never been easier. And, as always, we care about developers. The JavaScript SDK is highly customizable and can easily be fine-tuned 💪

