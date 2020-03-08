Magical Seo Tips to Avoid Google Penalties!

Over 90% of the organic traffic of your webpage comes from the first search engine results page. That’s why it’s essential to stay on the top all the time. Oftentimes, your business success depends on how good your Internet ranks are. Now, imagine that you are a small business owner, and you decided to use SEO services to speed things up.

You wake up, the sun is shining, and you log in to Rankitor to check how your webpage is doing. What the hell?! How is that possible? It must be some error. But, when you refresh the webpage, nothing changes, and everything becomes clear. Your webpage was punished with Google algorithms. Luckily, this nightmare is only a hypothetical situation, and it will never happen because you’ll implement the tips from this article, that will let you avoid Google penalties in the future.

Content Quality

It’s hard to keep track of everything that you posted on your website. There’s tens, if not hundreds of different posts. Make sure that everything you posted and will post in the future is compliant with Google’s Webmaster Guidelines. If you post just for the sake of posting, you may be hit with Google algorithms in the future. Make sure that your content is always of top quality.

Doorway Pages

It means that you’re creating multiple pages and rank them for specific keywords. These pages usually contain few or zero content at all, and they only exist to direct the traffic to your real webpage. Don’t ever do this, Google hates this practice, and you can be sure that you’ll get penalized for that.

Spam Comments

It’s a very common practice. At first, it was a very successful method, but Google is smarter than ever. Avoid the temptation of posting unrelated comments with not useful links at your website. It’s considered as a black-hat SEO strategy, and Google algorithms will punish you for doing so. If you want to increase traffic by using the comment method, make sure that they are relevant.

Knowing how to avoid Google penalizations is important, but so is knowing what the good SEO practices that you should use are.

