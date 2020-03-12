How to Stay Safe Online with The Doe?

Important as they are, internet security suites will only protect you from ransomware, spyware, and malware when you are using the internet. You have to take proactive steps to protect yourself as there are numerous threats that even the best internet security suite cannot protect you.

For instance, the vast majority of social engineering cases cannot be tackled by internet security suites. Social engineering is the art and technique relating to cybercriminals contacting their victims and engaging in human-to-human interactions to trick the targets into divulging sensitive personal information. Social engineering relies on exploiting the characteristic human emotional reactions and nature, with attackers being able to trick you both online and offline.

Herein are the top 5 tips to follow from The Doe to keep yourself safe from online attacks and more.

Do Not Open Email From Strangers

The most common tactic that cybercriminals rely on is using scare tactics as they present a sense of urgency using their online accounts or banking accounts. The targets typically get the sense that they need to act fast, therefore, resulting in poor decision making, usually resulting from poor impulse control.

When you receive junk mail, the worse it can do is to annoy you. However, when you receive a phishing email that contains malware, you do not have to download any attachment to infect your home network with malware. The drive-by downloads attached to such emails can install malware on your computer to mobile devices without you taking any deliberate action to download anything. In some cases, drive-by downloads disguise themselves as regular updates or an innocuous “yes/no” question.

To keep yourself safe, do not open the email from people/email addresses you do not know.

Use Strong Passwords & Change Them Frequently

Research shows every year, hundreds of thousands of people still use simplistic passwords like “password” or its variations or “12345678”. Do not use such passwords. Moreover, do not use easy to guess passwords such as your kid’s birthdays or your dog’s name. Ideally, you should use a password that is easy for you to remember but very hard for other individuals to guess. Importantly, your passwords should withstand attacks from brute force programs, which try every combination of words and numbers under the sun.

The best possible password you can create is to use an abbreviated sentence that contains symbols and numbers therein. Alternatively, you can use password management apps to generate and save your passwords.

Do Not Click Any Strange-Looking Links

Viruses and malware tend to spread because people click links sent by people they know. However, you should ask yourself, why is someone you know sending weird looking links? While they might have a genuine reason, it is always best to text them or email the individuals to ascertain they indeed sent the email. Sometime, they might have been hacked, and the email is from an attacker. It is better to be safe than sorry in such situations. You can watch a funny video before they rely on your message.

Backup Your Data On Regular Basis

In the unfortunate event, you get hacked, and your computer or other device is infected by ransomware, you might lose your data forever. However, if you have backed up your data, you need not worry. You simply restore the data from the backup. Backing up your data negates such problems from arising. Even if hackers encrypt your data to demand a ransom, you do not have to deal with them at all if you have a recent back up of your data.

Educate Your Family

Your digital security is only as strong as your weakest link. You might take all the precautions at a personal level, only for the failures of other members of your family to put your home security network and your data at risk. As such, educate everyone who uses your system on the best practices as far as keeping your network safe and secure.

All of these things will keep your family safe online and prevent problems when you log onto the big world of the internet.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com