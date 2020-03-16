How Chatbots are Becoming an Important Part For your Business Mobile Application!

In the 19th century telephone was the biggest communication channel between customer and businesses. With the innovations in technology, brands started using televisions as their medium for advertising and gaining customers in the 20th century. But the scenario changed completely in the 21st century with the onset of the internet and varieties of smartphones. Companies gradually started creating websites then, mobile apps and messengers. All these have now become very powerful communication tools. Mobile app design companies are the ones changing the scenario. 10 yrs back the idea of robots powered by Artificial Intelligence was believed to devoid the world of human touch. But in the contemporary business era, companies with a workforce of both humans and chatbots are becoming highly popular. Amidst this popularity is mobile app design company standing out of the league and stamping a winner image.

Many businesses have started realizing the need for automation and high technologies to deal with the increasing number of digital clients. Huge demands for customer quality support cant be managed quickly with mere human intervention. This led to the emergence of virtual assistants called chatbots. These bots have now become an integral part of digital communication across different social media sites and mobile applications. According to chatbot statistics, 90% of businesses have reported faster complaint resolution with the use of bots. Around 2.5 billion hours have been projected to be saved for both businesses and humans from bots by 2023.

At present most of the highly competitive brands are just getting started with chatbots for online marketing to increase their sales. Businesses are embracing chatbots to provide prompt assistance to their prospective customers at the time of online shopping.

The popularity of chatbots is increasing rapidly due to their ability to imitate human conversations and manage consumers. They offer immediate digital connections, quick query processing, efficient collaboration, increase sales and save time. Therefore many mobile application development companies are offering to develop AI-driven chatbots for business to help them facilitate interaction between services and customers.

Listed below are 6 main reasons why chatbots are important for business mobile applications:

1) 24/7 availability:

Chatbots help businesses to remain open all the time in one form or another. Unlike humans, they can simultaneously hold thousands of conversations by providing relevant information without any errors. It ensures to attend numerous customer queries instantly with no loss of clients. Moreover, virtual assistants are always ready to be engaged without irritation or emotions, making customers happy and ranking the brand higher.

2) Improved customer experience :

If customers are disappointed or dissatisfied with any brand’s services they will never turn to them again and shall provide negative feedback. To avoid such situations chatbots are very beneficial. They can improve customer experience and expand their audience. Chatbots respond immediately, can speak different languages, create engagement, suggest discount codes, promote the latest products etc. They can improve customer satisfaction by 100%. Businesses can take help from any good mobile app development company to help them build a customized chatbot.

3) Helps to grow business:

If businesses start using AI-powered chatbots with addition to human agents then they can easily scale up their operations. This, in turn, will help them generate more business by retaining potential clients. In other words, if brands want to grow their businesses then they need to implement chatbots. India’s most popular fantasy cricket app – Dream11 saw a huge growth in its business through the use of bots.

4) Right targeting :

Since millennials are the targets for most of the brands, therefore implementing chatbots is very important for them. Young adults love chat channels more than any other form of customer contact services. This is one of the reasons for the increasing popularity of live chat support in the last few years. However, most of the Millenials are smart enough to solve their problems without the need for customer service personnel. That is why a chatbot can work fairly well in their case rather than a human agent.

5) Helps customers to find the best products and services:

At times customers require a lot of help in figuring out the right products or services that meet their needs. It mostly happens when they are looking for something expensive to purchase or don’t have enough exposure to that particular product. This is where chatbots come into action. Bots help customers to buy the products of their choice and also explain it.

6) Automation of tasks :

Getting bored of monotonous routine tasks comes to human beings very naturally. Fewer people show interest to do monotonous work. Chatbots are dissimilar to this. They automate operations that are repetitive in nature. Thus, allowing humans to grow innovative and deliver creative tasks. Businesses can implement such custom made chatbots with the help of any mobile app design companies.

7) Applicable in different industries:

The application of chatbots can be seen in many industries which helps brands to add value to their business models. These industries include –

a) eCommerce and Online Marketing:

Here bots provide website visitors with information via pop-ups. As a result, it helps increase sales.

b) Travel and Tourism:

These virtual assistants accompany travellers before, during and after their trip. They help customers to check the availability of hotel rooms and plane tickets, make orders from restaurants and suggest future trips based on personal wishes.

c) Human Resource Approaching

Chatbots help to automate all the stages of the recruitment process. They find and evaluate candidates, check if they are qualified for a job etc.

Thus, chatbots are very beneficial for any business these days. Their applications are programmed with machine learning algorithms in such a manner that helps brands to store customer data. Bots use such data to make the customers feel connected and understood.They help to save time and efforts by providing quick solutions to customers.Therefore, having chatbots for businesses is a wise idea at present because they eventually lead to greater brand awareness, increased sales and financial benefits. Any mobile app design company can help you build these smart virtual assistant models very easily and effectively.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com