4 Ways to Help You Manage Millennials!

The millennial generation is the second largest workforce within the United States, but they operate very differently from any of their predecessors. It estimated that in the year 2025, the millennial generation will account for approximately three-fourths of the labor market. In order to prepare for this shift in culture and mindset, managers and businessmen need to get a game plan over how to manage this new generation of employees. Here are a few ideas to get you started.

Craft a Strong Company Culture

The motives behind millennial work ethic include a desire for the work to mean more than just money. They want to develop their skills and talents to make a difference in their community and the world. Since millennials are dedicated to their jobs, even when they are off the clock, you can keep them dedicated to the company by making sure the culture at their work aligns with their vision. Create an environment where they love their work, and they will pour their heart and soul into making it better.

Provide Quality Leadership and Guidance

Managing millennial’s requires a unique approach to leadership. As Eyal Gutentag has come to find out, millennials want to maintain control over their work-life, wanting input on both how and when they work. Though many see this a lack of respect what the traditional leadership structures of most companies, it can be a relief for managers to step back and let the team figure things out on their own. As millennials are results-oriented, they will seek mentorship and input as needed, but they don’t want to be micromanaged.

Promote a Balanced Work Environment

The millennial plate is full. They are constantly looking for the next big thing, as they hate for opportunities to pass them over. They desire to see the world and travel but realize they can’t do all of the things on their bucket list without a steady income. However, they prefer working for a company that gives them the opportunity to balance their personal and professional lives. In fact, one study showed that millennials would be willing to work for less pay if it meant they could maintain a better work-life balance.

Encourage Their Tech-savvy Habits

Millennials are bringing the world rapid technological change and digital innovations. They are constantly using the internet to communicate with each other, conduct their shopping, perform banking transactions, and watch movies or television shows. Millennials are great with technology and aren’t afraid to try new software programs. If you are bringing in chatbots, artificial intelligence, automation, or machine learning to your operations, millennials will welcome the challenge and the opportunity to try out the latest in technological innovations. Allow your millennial employees to work using their mobile phones or tablets, creating a culture of trust between you and the employees. It may also help them be more productive.

Working with millennials could be a challenge if you aren’t prepared for the shift in mindset and culture. By learning about the up-and-coming generation you will be more prepared for how to manage them.

