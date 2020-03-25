Keeping Your Business Eco-Friendly!

Keeping the environment healthy has been a complicated issue for many years. So, it is no surprise that businesses are still trying to find ways to help prevent pollution, global warming, and deforestation. As a business owner, you can do your part by keeping your business eco-friendly. Here are seven ideas to get you started.

1. Riding

Encourage your employees to change the way they get to and from work by offering monetary bonuses. Have your staff bicycle to work or create a carpool to save pollution. The extra cash may be just the incentive some of your personnel need to pursue a healthier approach to life.

2. Recycling

If your company has cardboard box deliveries and regular leftover paper products, use a

baler service to compact the items. Most cities have recycling centers that purchase bales of plastic, textiles, and glass, too.

3. Watering

One of the most valuable commodities on planet earth is clean water, but it is also in short supply in many areas across the globe. To help conserve water, fix broken sprinklers and leaky faucets as soon as you spot them.

4. Gardening

Trees are vital to the environment, so why not plant some around your business building? You can also add a few bushes and flowers around employee outdoor seating to improve moods and lower blood pressure.

5. Cleaning

Work with a cleaning company that uses natural cleaning products instead of the common chemical infused kind. Not only will the natural cleaners be better for the environment, but they will also be safer for the health of your employees.

6. Replacing

Replace the old, outdated appliances and HVAC units in your building with more energy-efficient machines. There are many financial savings the new systems will provide, and the devices can also prevent pollutants as they save energy.

7. Joining

Businesses end up with a lot of electronics that need to be switched out for newer models each year. To make sure your old equipment doesn’t go to the landfill, find an electronic recycler, and either sell or donate your old items. Remember to remove your data on phones and computers before donating.

Your company may be small, but you can help lower its carbon footprint and make an impact on the environment where you live. You may also find your customers thanking you for looking out for the future – because they really do care about tomorrow.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com