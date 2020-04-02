Top LinkedIn Sales Tips and Tricks for Businesses and Brands!

LinkedIn is one of the most favorite sales platforms not only for brands but for individual sellers too. It provides useful information about professionals like where they work, what type of business operations they run and who they know in the industry. There are a lot of ways to generate more leads and sales on LinkedIn such as checking company profiles, visiting individual profiles, joining groups and keeping an eye on your own profile’s analytics and visits.

Salespersons love to hand out on LinkedIn because of the sales opportunities it provides. Even you can also export LinkedIn contacts to directly reach your target customers via email. If you are also struggling to find out customers on this professional social media platform for your products or services, you must be creative and consider the following LinkedIn sales tips and tricks for getting new leads and turning them into valuable buyers.

Optimize your profile effectively

If you are not looking for customers on LinkedIn, it can be easy to neglect your profile. Creating a LinkedIn profile is not enough, but you should provide your followers and other users an excellent experience by optimizing your profile effectively. Be sure to upload professional looking and appealing profile picture and cover photo because you are 11 times more likely to have more profile views when you have a picture, said by experts. Add your job title and tagline in your headline about what you provide to help customers. Create a compelling summary to let people know about the vision you have for your brand, company or individual role. The use of rich media like visuals and videos can amazingly maximize your exposure on LinkedIn to secure more leads and sales.

Efficiently connect with the people that matter

LinkedIn is not proposed to replace face-to-face interactions, but it boosts your ability to know more about the prospects you have met or about to meet. Use the built-in search feature to find people that matter and connect with them effectively to encourage for a chat or for an in-person meeting. It will not only help you build strong social media presence but build professional connections that can help you sell more.

Browse your Existing Connections

Start browsing your existing customers and then do the same for referrals who are selling something else but have the same audience as yours. Because chances are always higher that, they will have potential customers for what you are selling. If you have found a prospect in your mutual connections, ask your contact to connect the both of you to help you close a profitable deal. You can also search for new connections with keywords and expertise added to your existing profiles.

Join LinkedIn Groups

As a beginner, you should join groups to find many people in one place. Check LinkedIn groups that your existing customers, prospects and other concerns have joined. Helping group members in discussions is a great way to boost your visibility. You can also add people from groups into your connection for direct communication.

Take part in the conversations and debate in groups

Taking part in group discussions related to your industry is a super way to get useful customer insights about what exactly they need, what issues they are facing and their interests etc. It helps you offer them your product or service as an apt solution to their issues and problems.

Keep an eye on notifications

LinkedIn always lets you know when someone from your personal contacts has joined LinkedIn, change in position, their birthdays and promotions, etc. By keeping an eye on notifications, you can have more information about your contacts to communicate more personally. In this way, you will have more opportunities to generate leads and convert them into valuable customers.

LinkedIn Pulse to stay on top of industry trends

LinkedIn pulse provides you with content based on your interests, connections, groups joined and company profiles you have followed. By reading the most relevant content and industry trends, you can learn more about your industry to become an authority.

Develop industry expertise

Experts say that you should be knowledgeable about your industry and share informative stuff with your connections to turn them into buyers. Keep reading and sharing a wide range of problem-solving and useful content along with information about your products or business. By doing so, you are better able to keep your contacts up to date with the latest industry news and information they may love to know before making purchases.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com