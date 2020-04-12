Why Security Audits are Important to Your Business

A website security audit for businesses is an authentic way for many organizations to assess their overall security structure.

As the old saying goes,” A chain is no stronger than its weakest link.” Thus any vulnerability present on your website can act as a great threat to your business.

What Is A Website Security Audit?

The systematic evaluation of the measures taken to secure the company’s information system is called a security audit. It works by measuring how well the security system conforms to a set of established criteria.

It measures the system’s performance against a variety of criteria. A thorough audit usually tests the security of the system’s software, user practices, information handling processes, and physical configurations.

A website security audit typically consists of two steps. The first step is to launch an automated scan. However, the next step depends upon the result and the website’s complexity. If any potential threat is found then a penetration test is allowed to follow.

Why Do You Need A Website Security Audit?

Shocking overtake of hackers over E-commerce Websites

The headline of cyber-attacks dominates the press every day. Ever since the invention of the internet cybercrime has skyrocketed. Whether the news includes hacking of credit card numbers or data breach; the hackers don’t seem to stop.

Cyber-crimes due to vulnerabilities in the website

According to 2019 hacking statistics, 73% of cyberattacks are carried out for economic reasons. Further, the cost of cybercrime damages will reach $6 trillion annually by 2020. Around 4000 ransomware attacks happen daily. Around 93% of data breaches happen in a span of a few minutes and 83% remain undiscovered for weeks.

These numbers are the reason, most of the small scale websites fail in the very first year of their launch and I am certain that you don’t wish the same for your company’s website.

These shocking statistics and the fact that today any website can be hacked is the wholesome reason why you need to secure your ecommerce website.

How this post will help

When there are thousands of blogs on website security, then why are you wasting your time reading this? Well, the answer is simple; by scrolling down you will not only find the reason for the necessity of the website security audit, but you will also find tips to secure your website. Thus, increasing the traffic as well as the SEO ranking of your company.

None of the website owners wants to go deep into the problem of cyber-crimes. Instead, everyone wants the quickest solutions to those cyber-attacks. If you are one of them, then you have certainly come to the right place.

When people hear the word “audit” their first reflex is to cringe. Because usually, this word means having someone from outside to come; and find out the weak links in your company. Which is often true also, however, today we are dissecting the modus operandi of a website security audit. If you have always wondered what an ideal website security audit should cover and how it enhances the security of a business, you should read this post.

Top 3 Benefits From Getting The Security Audit

1. Verifies the Current System

By running regular audits, you can reduce the stress of any potential hacks on your website. This way, the audit scans all the current security strategies and verifies all the methods you have been using so far.

2. Checks Security Training Efforts

These assessments are very effective in identifying and resolving the issues within your company’s policies. Furthermore, they also identify weaknesses in cybersecurity regularly. This way you will get to know if you need to change your website security system or not.

3. Uncovers Threats on Your Website

The most magnificent feature is an effective security risk assessment. This prevents breaches as well as reduces the impact of realized breaches. It keeps your company’s name from appearing in the spotlight by taking the following measures:

It reduces costs by shutting down malicious software that was uncovered during the audit.

These security audits reveal all types of vulnerabilities introduced into the system by the use of the latest technology.

What Is Expected From An Audit?

When you opt for a website security audit, you are typically going under the following three phases:

1. Identify and Record Asset Vulnerabilities :

The audit first scans the system for any loose ends. The search is mainly for the following 5 threats:

Domain Reputation: Checks whether the domain is blacklisted or not.

Scan SQL Injections: It exploits those poorly filtered SQL queries into parsing variable data from user input.

Local file injections: It injects files on a server through the web browser. This vulnerability occurs when a page allows directory traversal characters.

XSS – Cross-Site Scripting: The audit detects form on the webpages and further scans for POST requests.

Malware: It scans for any website defacement. Or an attack on the website that can change the visual appearance of the site or a webpage.

2. Determining The Level Of Risk:

Web-Protection

After identifying all the threats, the website security audit reviews the impact of those risks on the company’s image. And after proper analysis, the vulnerabilities which are more dangerous are prioritized and resolved accordingly.

This allows the company to develop and implement the measures against the hazards that could impede the company’s progress.

3. Conduct The Security Audit:

Lastly, the audit is conducted according to the type of audit your company needs. There are three types of audits:

One-time assessments perform for ad-hoc or special circumstances and triggers in your operation.

Tollgate assessments audit with a binary outcome. It’s a go or no-go audit to find a new process that can be introduced into your server.

Portfolio security audits are the annual or bi-annual type of scheduled audit.

What Happens After A Website Security Audit?

After the audit is completed, a summary report is sent for your website, which includes all the discrepancies discovered.

The report also provides the most effective measures to correct them. It improves the efficiency and visibility of the website.

Website security audits to keep businesses agile and aligned with Google’s best practices.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com