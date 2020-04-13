SEO – Your Article’s Best Friend!

Creating your own WordPress blog is no art or science – just open one of the many video tutorials and you’re on it. Right after looking at an empty editor, most of you probably realize that writing an article that readers and Google will enjoy is not easy at all. So how do you start writing quality SEO texts to your site? Checkout how we use SEO for our brand new website and how we rank for the keyword where am i.

Let us return for a while to our school desks. Try to remember how many pupils loved writing essays. There weren’t many of them, were they? In order to write a nice piece of work, we needed to adhere to the following five basic rules:

Do not turn away from the topic / assignment

Know your target audience

Follow the form and composition procedures of individual genres

Write without grammatical errors

Pay attention to the visual appearance of the text as a whole

When it comes to online content, there is one another important thing to keep in mind:

Optimization of OnPage SEO factors

What will I write about

Writing a quality article is time-consuming, even for a professional copywriter. We know that time is money, so invest your time in a thorough analysis of the needs of your target audience in order to build a content plan up. Topics of blog articles in a content plan can arise from several online and offline analysis, the most important being:

ANALYSIS OF KEYWORDS

Keyword analysis is the absolute basis for creating a content plan. The analysis itself requires an exhaustive database of search queries, or keywords themselves. There are a number of sources for obtaining data, but in most cases, it will be sufficient to use:

List of services and product categories you offer

Your experience – you will certainly be able to write a list of dozens of keywords

Competitor sites, especially those with history and rich content – look again at the categories of products and blog articles, as well as the list of services offered

Google Search Console, specifically the “Search Queries” section

Search phrases from searches on your site – this data is collected by Google Analytics

Google Ads – if you were running a pay per click campaign, you won because you can filter out relevant search phrases from irrelevant

Google Keyword Planner – to get the most out of it, you’ll need a Google Ads account with at least one campaign running in the past

And many other paid tools, e.g. Favorite Marketing Miner

The analysis should result in a pivot table that reflects the number of searches for each service category, product, and group of semantically similar keywords. The finished analysis will give you topics that you should address as a priority, but also seasonality of topics and appropriate form of content for each topic (blog article, infographics, video tutorial, etc.).

REGULARITY

After analyzing needs, when you already know what to write about, creating a content plan is just a cherry on the cake. Don’t be a slave to your blog. If you can’t write two high-quality articles a week, write two articles a month. However, regularity and added value for the reader are important.

To be on the same wavelength

How to find out who my customers are?

The solution is again Google Analytics, where you can see demographic statistics about visitors to your site, such as gender, age, but also the interests of users, the site they come from, or the device in use. Would you like more details? Try to include and compare other channels, such as:

Facebook – via Business Manager

Instagram – a condition that your account must be managed as a company

An email marketing tool such as MailChimp

Different forms or surveys

CREATE A PERSONAGE

The next step is the creation of Personage tailor-made to the customer. You can come up with a name, a story, and even a form – the essence is to set your thinking so that all communication is directed to that person.

Do you sell strollers or cars? The stroller is usually chosen by the woman – the man in principle does not care what color the stroller is. With cars it is different, usually, the final decision is made by a man. Personalize the individual articles!

It will be a video

You are a washing machine repairman and you have deduced from keyword analysis that you need to write an article with instructions on how to unplug or plug in your washing machine. But is the article really what you need? A short step-by-step video tutorial will have more added value for the reader, don’t you think?

It is recommended that you also follow trends from the point of view of your audience’s consumption of content. Do you have teenagers as your target? How about involving some influencers?

DEFINE THE OBJECTIVE YOU WANT TO REACH THROUGH ARTICLES

Do you need to reach current customers? Do you want to support sales of certain seasonal products in your e-shop? Do you have any great news you want to share? A different form of content as well as a different style of communication fits each goal.

Choosing the right form is very important. Give your customers exactly what they need and they will love you (specifically your website). It will lower your site’s bounce rate, which is also an important aspect for Google’s ranking.

Oh, beloved grammar

Read your article several times, check the dictionary, give it to someone else to proofread it for you. May try Grammarly!

Final form of the text

At this point, you have already written a great SEO article and practically without even knowing what SEO actually means. Before the publication itself, you need to comb this raw text.

Avoid extremely long paragraphs

Breaking down the text by subheadings is important for both readers and search engines. Google’s algorithms crawl the web just like people do – first captured by the headline, then lead paragraph and subtitles, and at the very end the article itself. Headings and subheadings should reflect the content that follows them. Logically, they will include support keywords, as shown by keyword analysis.

Technical requirements for SEO texts

It is necessary to dedicate your time to SEO factors in order to obtain an added value from the article. The idea of OnPage SEO is mainly represented by:

Meta data

Open graph

Headings and subheadings

Text formatting

Alt texts

Anchors

Internal linking

Rich snippets

Web load speed

Accelerated mobile pages (AMP)

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com