Complete Cybersecurity Solution for Business And Home!

Bitdefender is a well-known security company that provides solutions for businesses, families and individuals. The Romanian cybersecurity company is offering advanced solutions to protect home networks and businesses and keeping predators away from your vital digital space. In this review, we are going to look at two advanced solutions provided by them that change the way we look at cybersecurity.

The Bitdefender BOX

Children are the most vulnerable individuals in our world, where predators have found new ways to lure them and exploit their youth & inexperience. The “BOX” technology is designed to protect your home networks that include PCs, phones, tablets, ACs, washing machines, landlines, printers, MP3 players, but also your car, your Wi-Fi router and more.

Parental Controls:

Parents can limit internet consumption without adding limitations to their child’s imagination. Start filtering the number of websites and content that is not suitable for kids. An advanced VPN added to the package can keep the young ones from being tracked by hackers, privacy invaders, and predators. It blocks every unauthorized activity on the network & notifies suspicious interactions, keeping the entire family safe from privacy invaders.

Data Protection:

Smart but insidious hackers have invented malware to steal sensitive information from both wealthy consumers and average consumers. The Anti-Malware protection constantly runs in the background to protect your data. This technology is also designed to prevent online phishing & fraud, which is happening a lot nowadays. Start browsing the internet more safely because BOX prevents sensitive data leakage.

Network Protection:

The Double-Clad Home Network Security does an in-depth Vulnerability Assessment, which will block every single loophole in the system, and protect all internet-connected machines. Even if the invaders use brute force to crush the protection shields, still they cannot access personal data because the protection layers are constantly working.

This means I can easily secure my home network because hardware can Block malware, stolen passwords, identity theft and hacker attacks on every internet-connected device. Fortunately, they support for cross-platform solutions including Android, iOS, Mac OS X and Windows.

Smart Cybersecurity Solution for Business

In the last few years, more than 184 million attacks targeted business computers and laptops via Ransomware malware that took personal data hostage in exchange for money. Smart cybersecurity is extremely important for businesses and it doesn’t matter how big or small the company is. So Bitdefender is offering IoT security solutions at an affordable price that are easy-to-use for an average person. With minimal training, you can manage your Bitdefender IoT Security Platform without requiring a qualified system administrator.

There are three plans available:

1) Cloud Essentials, 2) IoT Advanced, and 3) IoT Full Stack (Customizable).

Choose your plan according to your needs, but I also want to remind you that Netgear Armor is currently using this same technology.

Services:

In the package, you have complete solutions that protect a network and internet-connected devices, which are not covered by any other antivirus program.

Smart Home:

As I already showed above, you get Device Detection, Identification & Management, Anomaly Detection, Threat Detection, Phishing & Fraud Prevention, Brute Force Protection and much more.

Gateway:

The advanced technology enables its administrator to protect web browsing and avoid unnecessary security problems. The administrator can thusly set Category Filtering and prevent multiple attacks on the network.

Privacy invaders have recently started to focus on DDoS attacks and brute force to weaken the security layers on a network. The DDoS Protection prevents brute force and does not lower the guard against such attacks. The advanced technology recognizes exploits and employs an Exploit Prevention (IDS/IPS) function to keep the devices protected. They also understand the importance of Net banking, Personal information, and that’s why “Sensitive Data Protection” exists in the package.

Endpoint:

In the endpoint, you have plenty of interface solutions to manage & control the functions of IoT security:

Bitdefender Total Security, Bitdefender Parental Control, Bitdefender VPN, Mobile management app (SDK).

I want to inform readers that you don’t have to struggle with the user-interface because Bitdefender designed its infrastructure and software for semi-technical individuals. You can spend only a few hours to learn all the solutions and master all the controls.

Bottom Line

Bitdefender BOX and Bitdefender’s IoT Security Platform are supported by reputed companies like Netgear, Ovum, and Softbank C&S. The BOX costs $149.99 ($199.99 original price) per year. I almost forgot to mention that you have an opportunity to claim a 30 day Money Back Guarantee policy, and 24/7 free support which is included in the package.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com