Useful Tips On How To Get A Smart Used Phone Upgrade!

Innovations in the smartphone world tend to role out with each passing day and this keeping up with new trends can be financially draining not to mention the negative effect to the environment. Instead of acquiring each new model as soon as it rolls out on the shelves, you should consider acquiring a used phone from surplus.net. With a used phone, you can save thousands of dollars that you may have used trendy new phones from leading brands like Samsung and Apple. Given the popularity of used phones, it should not come as a surprise that this market has been growing alongside the new phones market. In fact, by the end of 2020, experts predict that the used phone market will rise with a whopping 223 million gadgets expected to be in use by the end of 2020. It is important to point out that used phones are still somehow expensive and it is therefore important to carry out due diligence before making a purchase. Read on for useful tips to follow when making a used smartphone purchase.

Consider who is offering the used phone

Before making a purchase, ensure that your reseller has high positive ratings. With highly rated resellers, you are more likely to have a smooth purchase and less likely to experience disappointment with your purchase.

Consider the asking price

When buying a used phone, there is no guarantee that the device will be in perfect working condition unlike when you are dealing with certified retailers. It is therefore advisable that you scrutinize the asking price before parting with your hard-earned cash. They say if the price is too good to be true, it probably is. Before buying a used phone, we advise that you compare asking prices from other retailers offering similar gadgets.

Ask several questions before making a purchase

With the spike in the number of stolen phones being reported everyday, you can never be too careful. To protect yourself, ensure that you request the seller for their genuine name and the IMEI number (International Mobile Electronic Identity). This number is unique to every phone and it is usually found under the battery for most phones or under the pull-out tray for I-phones. With the IMEI number at hand, you should carry out a CheckMend search on the world phone database to see if you are about to purchase a gadget that has been reported stolen.

It is also advisable that you enquire if your used phone of choice is locked to any network. Remember that a locked phone only works on one network. You can easily confirm whether you are acquiring a locked phone by putting your SIM card into the gadget. If you are about to acquire a locked phone, know that you will have to part with around $15 to get it unlocked which will increase your total purchase costs.

If you find that the phone you are about to purchase has been blocked, it simply means that it has been stolen. Avoid buying such a gadget as it can land you in trouble with authorities.

Additionally, you should also ask the seller whether the phone they are offering has a new battery. This is important since batteries tend to wear out over time. We advise that you make the best used phone purchase you can and then plan on how you will replace the battery periodically for a great user experience.

Check out the phone features and appearance

Before making a purchase, check out the general appearance and state of the phone. Remember that wear and tear on the surface sometimes extends to the interior. Ask the seller of the phone if it has any structural damage. If they tell you that it has structural damage, it is best that you consider looking for a new phone.

Consider the mode of payment

If you inspect your phone of choice, are satisfied that it is in great condition and are in agreement with the seller, we advise that you pay for the gadget in cash. If you are leaning towards electronic payment, use a registered bank or secure payment platforms such as PayPal.

When buying a used phone, the best way to avoid getting yourself a bad deal is to have as much information as possible. If when negotiating a deal you get a gut feeling that something is wrong, walk away from the deal and try and find something better. After doing in-depth research and following the tips above, you are very likely to get a great upgrade at an affordable rate.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com