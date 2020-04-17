Tips for Legal Marketing in 2020!

If you are looking for a way to build a law firm for long-term success, marketing is important. While you might not have gone to business school, your law firm still runs like one. Therefore, you need to think about how you can build your business to sustain success in the future. In 2020, law firm marketing has changed significantly. In the past, you might have focused on direct mail marketing and TV commercials. You may have even taken out a few radio spots. While these still have their place, people turn to the internet when they need products or services. This includes the legal industry.

Build a Sustained Online Presence

When someone is looking for a lawyer in 2020, they tend to turn to the internet first. Therefore, you need to find a way to build a sustained online presence. One of the most important parts of building online visibility is something called search engine optimization (SEO). When someone uses a search engine to locate a lawyer in the local area, you want the website for your practice to pop up. This is the focus of SEO. With a tailored SEO strategy, you can drive more traffic to your website.

In addition, you can also use Google Ads and pay-per-click advertising to drive potential clients to your website. While an effective SEO strategy takes time, Google Ads and law firm PPC can deliver immediate results. Make sure you think about your target audience to maximize the return on your advertising dollars.

Post New Content Regularly

One of the most important parts of an effective SEO strategy is to post new content on a regular basis. When search engines are combing the internet to display results for their users, they want to find the most relevant results. This means they want to see that websites are posting new content regularly. If it has been a few months or years since a website posted new content, the search engines might think the business behind that URL has gone out of business. Try to post blog articles, new pictures, and even videos on a regular basis. These can be important drivers of an effective SEO strategy.

Have Ways To Measure Success

You also need to find ways to measure the success of your marketing campaigns. These are often shortened to KPIs, or key performance indicators. Some of the KPIs that you might want to consider include new clients, revenue per client, the number of referrals you receive in a given time, or positive reviews on various platforms such as Google. All of this is going to play a role in measuring the effectiveness of your marketing campaign.

Connect with Potential Clients on a Personal Level

If you want to increase your conversion rates, you need to connect with your clients on a personal level. To do this, social media will play a critical role. Some of the most popular social media platforms include Facebook, Instagram, and even Twitter. On social media platforms, you can collect feedback from your clients directly. This will help you develop personal relationships that will drive more referrals, helping you grow your client base.

Plan for Success in 2020

These are a few of the most important ways your law firm can develop a sustained marketing strategy that is focused on success. While it is prudent for you to create a well-rounded marketing strategy, you need to focus on the digital side to remain competitive in 2020. Make sure that you have ways to quantify the success of your marketing strategy and adapt as advertising trends continue to evolve.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com