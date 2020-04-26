Seven Facts You Never Knew About Fixing Broken MKV!

The MKV file format is one of the most popular formats for videos. From professional movie makers to people wanting to record special moments, almost everyone creates and watches videos in the MKV format.

However, just like other formats, the MKV format is not immune to problems. Many times, we are unable to play our video files and have no idea what went wrong. This is mainly because we didn’t know about some facts about MKV files. Thus, we crafted this think-piece that will make you aware of these facts that are probably causing the issue. Along with this, we have also shared ways of repairing MKV files and MOV files.

The File may not have been transferred properly

In many cases, it is seen that the problem wasn’t actually with the video file itself, rather, the problem was caused by certain errors while downloading the video or by transferring it over some other device. Improper downloading or transferring can cause damage to the MKV file and it won’t play on your device. This is why the first thing you should do is to download or transfer the file once again, this time in a proper way, to check if the video is playing. If the problem still persists, you should look for other solutions to fix MKV file.

There was an abrupt shutdown of your device

The most common cause of damage to MKV files is an abrupt shut down of the device. An abrupt shut down while the file is downloading, transferring or playing, can cause the MKV files to get corrupted and you won’t be able to play the files after turning the power back on. Many people tend to make the mistake of simply switching off the power supply to their device instead of shutting it down properly. This can also corrupt the MKV files as they may still be running in the background. You should exercise precautions by always having a power backup to avoid abrupt shutdowns and must ensure that you follow proper procedures while switching off the device. Doing these two simple acts will go a long way in preventing your precious video files from getting corrupted.

Your media player doesn’t support the format

We often tend to forget about the fact that not all media players are equipped to play files in all the formats. This often leads us to believe that our MKV files are corrupted when in fact the media player we are trying to play it in does not support the file and the file is actually alright. That is why you must go through your media player’s details to figure out the file formats it supports before you go hunting for solutions to fix MKV files. You can always convert your MKV files into other formats that are supported by your media player to play them. VLC Media Player has a feature of converting MKV files into AVI format. You can convert your MKV files to MOV files to play in QuickTime. If QuickTime players can’t open MOV files, you must repair MOV files. This one is a quick MKV fix, right?

You didn’t eject your external storage device correctly

Most of us tend to store our MKV files on external storage devices to save space on our computer. When you use an external storage device for your video files, make sure to scan the device for any malware before transferring the files. Also, you need to take special care while ejecting the device as improper ejection can lead to the corruption of your files and you will not be able to open them. Whenever you remove an external device, make sure that none of the files are running on your computer. Ejecting the device properly will help you in keeping your MKV files intact.

A server error has occurred

Many professionals tend to store some of their video files on an online server to save space on their computers. Server errors are not uncommon but if the server you are using is not a reliable one, your files could be seriously damaged. Even cloud services are prone to errors and storing your MKV files on an unreliable cloud service could lead to the files being damaged or deleted permanently. If you are opting to store your videos on an online cloud service, make sure that you go through the security protocols carefully and select the one which will keep your files safe from damage.

You didn’t have a stable net connection

We often download videos from various websites. Though it may seem like an extremely simple process, downloading is much more complex. The main requirement is that you have a stable internet connection. An unstable internet connection will result in your files getting damaged and you may not be able to watch the videos after downloading them. So, make sure that you download MKV files only over a strong internet connection.

You display drivers are outdated

If you face a problem in playing a video file, you should look for all the proper solutions to repair MKV files so that you can get to play your video again. Once you check for any of the other problems we have mentioned and see that you have done everything right, but are still having trouble in playing the video, it might be that your video card driver needs to be updated. An outdated video card driver or display driver is often the reason why MKV files won’t play on your device.

How to repair mkv files?

Besides the solutions we’ve mentioned above, you can also repair .MKV files using professional MOV and MKV repair tools like Wondershare. An MKV repair software will solve all your problems and restore your videos without much hassle!

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com