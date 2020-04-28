5 Reasons to Learn DevOps!

Since the DevOps concept was introduced a decade ago, more and more companies have been incorporating this software engineering into their digital strategy. This system is based on the cooperation of the software development and operations teams, in order to streamline the production processes of digital products and services, improving quality and lowering costs.

Assimilating a work philosophy like DevOps can be a complex process, since it requires the involvement of IT departments, a lot of communication and time to learn how to use tools focused on collaborative work. However, all this effort can bring with it a series of direct or indirect benefits, which will considerably improve the performance of companies. Therefore, we will explore in detail 5 reasons to follow DevOps training.

1) Increase profitability:

The number of businesses that demand digital products increases significantly each year. DevOps improves productivity thanks to the progressive optimization of work, which allows you to continuously start new projects, covering a greater market share. With the integration and continuous delivery model, the time-to-market is shortened, since the period from when the requirements of a procedure are defined, and its subsequent versions, to the deployment of the product is reduced. The end user will have a basic operational version in less time, with which they can evaluate the result.

2) Improve communication:

Cooperation and understanding between different departments is the key in the DevOps system, so many of the tools are designed to facilitate communication. For their part, the technical tools allow the exchange of information on the work flow in both directions. Development members can follow error monitoring and control, while the systems administration team will directly access version control and source code. This generates dynamics of constant communication and feedback, improving rapport between teams as they have a common goal.

3) More publications and more frequently:

By practicing continuous integration, developers can add code segments to a central repository, continuously. So the code is repeatedly complicated and tests are run to detect possible errors from the early stages. This enables the continuous delivery system to be implemented, with which tasks are automated to deliver stable versions, applying regression and quality control tests that confirm that the modifications do not alter the integrity of the software. As a result, software deployment rates are increased, we make a proven product available to the end user with greater agility, in less time and with greater regularity.

4) Better quality software:

The quality of a software must be measured both by meeting the requested requirements and by the number of errors it may contain. Therefore, from the earliest stages of creating the application, to the deployment of the software, it is continuously verified, through the aforementioned tests, that there are no possible defects that harm the development of the code, nor hinder the use of the software. It is always possible that there is an error, but thanks to the fluidity of the information is another of the DevOps advantages, these incidents can be resolved more quickly. The end user receives from the first moment a stable product in addition to continuous and effective support, generating a satisfactory user experience.

5) Scalability:

The task of scaling an application benefits from the automation of some processes, the microservices architecture provided by cloud computing, and the programmable infrastructure to generate programming environments. The DevOps system provides the flexibility to add new code. This allows it to adapt to changing circumstances, which require the expansion of the software in any sense, without risking the entire production. It is possible to implement parallel versions, which satisfy the different demands.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com