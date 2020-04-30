How to Stay Fit From Home Using Technology!

Whether you’re a fitness fanatic that wants to maintain their current activity levels, or you’re just starting your fitness journey and want to know how to do this from home, you’ve come to the right place. Here, we’ll explore how you can stay super fit from home using the latest and smartest technology on offer.

Stream workout videos online

There are loads of workout videos you can access online, many of which are completely free.Plenty of social media influencers and YouTubers within the health and fitness world have channels where they upload content. Simply hit play on your chosen video and you can follow the workout at a time to suit your schedule. There are many different types of workout to explore, from HIIT to yoga and Pilates, so you’re sure to find something you enjoy. If you’re not sure where to start, the Body Coach Joe Wicks is currently offering free home workouts every day on his YouTube channel that families can follow easily from the living room.

Get workout inspiration using apps

There are lots of fitness-focused apps available on Apple and Android devices that will help you stay fit from home. The right app for you will depend on the type of exercise you want to do. If you want a programme to follow, apps like the 30-day fitness challengewill provide workouts you can complete without any equipment. Openfit is another great app in which you can connect with fitness instructors who will guide you through a workout. You can also follow an Openfit meal plan which is personalised to your goals.

Monitor progress using fitness watches

If you have specific fitness goals that you want to achieve, you’ll need to monitor your progress. This is the only way to see how far you’ve come from day one and figure out any areas where you need to improve. There are lots of amazing fitness watches on the market that will help you track your progress. Thanks to their incredible technology they can monitor a huge variety of things, including your heart rate, sleep patterns, daily step count and more. Some of the most popular fitness watch brands include Fitbit, Garmin and Apple – and while they may have a sizeable price tag, they will certainly make it easier than ever to keep on top of your health and fitness.

Whether you want to invest in a high-quality fitness tracker or you’re looking for free home workouts that will help you keep control of your finances, there’s an option to suit. Why not start your new fitness routine today?

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com