Best Degrees If You Want to Work for Apple!

In 2019, Apple became the second company to reach a revenue of $1 trillion. You can call this inflation all you want, but there is no question that Apple is a mammoth name in culture, innovation, and… well, pretty much every aspect of daily life.

Steve Jobs’ brainchild was among the first companies to bring us personal computers in the 80s and has maintained a strong legacy of innovation, protectionism, and elite talent. Apple is one of only three companies in the world that has made Glassdoor’s list of best places to work every year for the past ten years.

Below we will cover whom Apple hires and how you can get on the list.

Apple’s Departments

Apple employees are divided into 8 departments. These are design, hardware, machine learning and AI, operations and supply chain, retail, sales and business development, software and services, and support.

The best paid of these positions are in design, and hardware/software engineering roles.

These are the top salaries at Apple:

Design manager: $202,803

Development manager: $202,457

Software engineering manager: $194,487

Firmware engineer: $173,163

Machine learning engineer: $160,545

Product designer: $157,076

Software engineer: $156,639

Project lead: $155,992

Hardware engineer: $150,399

Design engineer: $149,875

Quality assurance engineer: $133,753

Software test engineer: $132,940

Cutting Edge

Apple is currently hires more than 110,000 people. Among these, are the sharp minds fueling its massive R&D division. Apple is the cutting edge. If you are a current or future student and this sounds like the career for you, you should consider moving your academic career along the same tech that Apple is prioritizing.

If you want the possibility of creating actual products that will one day be sold to millions, the technology you should learn includes Deep Learning and Reinforcement Learning, Natural Language Processing and Speech Technology, and Computer Vision.

If you are more interested in learning and applying whatever piques your interest at that moment, Apple also hires engineers and STEM majors for its applied research branch. Which is less restrictive in what projects it allows you to work on.

Degrees to look at:

Computer Engineering

Computer Science

Digital Arts and Sciences

Client-Facing

If you are more interested in creating something that you can recognize as your own when it finally reaches end users, you may be more interested in joining Apple’s Software and Services team. These jobs are coding-intensive and require you to design, develop, and deploy the systems the Apple ecosystem is famous for. This includes iCloud, Siri, Maps, and Apple Music.

A common complaint by engineers in these positions is that there is little room for growth into management positions in the short term. So if you are somebody who is interested in calling the shots and rounding up the troops, you should consider supplementing the necessary credentials with IT training courses and awesome coding skills.

Apple only hires the cream of the crop.

For these Software and Service positions, it is crucial to be comfortable with marathon coding.

These are the degrees we recommend:

Mathematics

Statistics

Information Technology

Computer Science

Money Management

Like any major company, Apple has a highly developed financial branch. The accountants and auditors at Apple take care of managing the massive funds the company handles. A trillion-dollar company needs a lot of accountants, so if you really want a job at Apple and don’t care for computer engineering, this is one of the best bets you can make.

Accountants use their skills in math, accounting, law, and finance to analyze losses and profits. They communicate with internal and external groups to manage expectations and make sure the business survives.

Apple’s Finance Department hires Lease Accountants, Financial Analysts, Real Estate and Development Finance Operators, and many other positions.

The best degree for this role is simply an accounting degree. It is recommended that you supplement a Bachelor’s, however, with a CPA or a Master’s degree. These additional degrees can represent an increase in average income of $30,000.

Apple is a massive company with more than 100,000 names on its employee list. It hires all over the world and offers great incentives to its employees including discounts on its products, well-financed wellness resources, and tuition reimbursement.

The tech giant hires engineers, creatives, communicators, managers, auditors, and scientists across 8 different teams. These teams may handle utterly different sides of the job, but Apple makes sure that all are participants in its deeply ingrained sense of culture.

If you are an original thinker with a rebellious streak, consider this tech pioneer when you are looking for a new career.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com