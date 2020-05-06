Be a Spreadsheet Samurai! 20 Advanced Excel Functions and Features You Need to Know!

Are you ready to learn advanced formulas and functions to improve your Excel skills?

Excel is one of the oldest and best programs for making spreadsheets. It’s evolved from a simple program into one of the most refined spreadsheet programs. It has a lot of tools, functions, and formulas that are vital to accounting, recordkeeping, and more.

In this guide, we have a list of advanced Excel functions you need to master to become an Excel expert. Read on to find out what they are.

Quick Dataset Selection

If you’re working on a big Excel spreadsheet, it can take a while to select all parts of a certain dataset. For example, your spreadsheet has 2000 rows, and you need to select all the rows under the B column. There’s a faster way to select it all instead of dragging your mouse from one end of the spreadsheet to the other.

Click the first cell you need and then hold down Ctrl + Shift. After that, you either hit the up, down, left, or right arrow, depending on the next cells you need to select. Use this shortcut to select all the cells with data on a spreadsheet.

What if you want to select everything between a cell and the lowest right-hand cell with data? Press Ctrl + Shift + End. Click the top-left corner button to select the entire spreadsheet.

Quick Excel Keyboard Shortcuts

Enter Ctrl + ; (semicolon) to insert today’s date. If you need to place the current time, press Ctrl + Shift + : (colon). If you want to change the format of a date inputted into a cell, press Ctrl + Shift + #.

You can edit cells faster without moving your hand to the mouse. If you need to edit a cell, press F2. Press Shift + F10 to open the right-click menu for a cell you’ve selected.

If you want to move between the sheets in an open workbook, press Ctrl + PageUp or PageDown. You can switch between open Excel files or workbooks by pressing Ctrl + F6.

These are only some of the shortcuts every novice Excel user needs to master to be an advanced Excel user.

AutoFill

This may seem a simple function, but if you’re new to Excel, it’s a great one to know. The spreadsheet program has an AutoFill function. It’s perfect for filling a long line of rows or columns with a specific pattern.

For example, say you’re typing down a series of columns from 101 to 201. Instead of manual work, continue the series with AutoFill. Begin the series and then move the cursor to the lower right part of the last cell.

When the cursor becomes a plus sign, click and drag it to the cells you need to fill. The computer will use the pattern you began. The more data you place in the beginning, the better the Fill Series option will be at seeing the pattern.

Transpose Data From Row to Column

The problem is that you made the mistake of typing dates in rows rather than columns. Now, you can avoid the manual retyping by using the Transpose function. Before anything, select and copy all the data you need to transpose.

Select a blank cell or area. Next, go to Home > Paste and select Transpose. It also works to transpose columns into rows.

Input Values That Begin With 0

Excel deletes the number 0 by default when you place an input value that starts with it. The quick way to fix this is to add an apostrophe or single quote mark (‘) before the first zero. Note that you can still use this input value in formulas.

Change the Case of a Text

Here’s a simple yet useful advanced Excel function. Let’s say you need to transform the case of a text in another cell. Use the UPPER, LOWER, and PROPER formula in the cell you need it to appear in.

For example, the text in A4 needs to become all caps in C4. On the formula bar, type “=UPPER(A4)”. This results in the text from A4 to appear in all capital letters. LOWER will change it to all lower case while PROPER will capitalize only the first letter.

Add Line Breaks and Re-Wrap Text to Fit

Let’s tackle another simple yet advanced Excel function before we move into the complex ones. Most of the work we do in Excel has to do with numbers. In the event we get a long string of words, it’s easy to get frustrated with the non-existent text wrapping.

You can change that by going to the Wrap Text option in the Home tab. You can also resize the row or column to fit the text. To insert line breaks, you only need to press Alt + Enter while you’re editing the cell or text.

Create a New Window

A great way to work around this is to split your screen in windows. Use the “New Window” function on the View tab to keep the separate sheets in view. With it, you don’t need to keep clicking back and forth from sheet to sheet anymore.

Conditional Formatting

Now, let’s move on to more sophisticated functions. Let’s begin with Conditional Formatting. You can find it in the Styles section in the Home Tab. As its name goes, the color and content of a cell can change under a certain condition.

This is useful for highlighting negative numbers, for example, in red. You can change the color of a cell if it contains a specific word. With it, navigating and making sense of your spreadsheets is easier.

SUM Function

One of the most popular advanced Excel functions is the SUM function. It lets you take the sum of a group of numbers in a column. Click the dedicated button in the Home tab after you select the cells you want the sum of.

SUMIF Function

You likely already know what the IF function does. The SUMIF function lets you get the sum of an area of cells that match specific criteria. You enter the criteria in a wizard box.

The wizard box has a criteria tab, range tab, and sum range tab. The range tab is the area you want to look in. The criteria tab finds the specific cells, and the sum range tab adds the data that match your criteria.

IF AND Formula

The IF function pulls out the truth and false using the parameters you set. The AND function sets more than one criterion for searching variables. What’ll happen if you need to create a new field based on a constraint on an existing field?

This is where you use the IF AND formula. With this advanced feature, you can have as many conditions to create a flag based on various columns. You only need to write “=IF(AND…)”

IF OR Formula

What if you only need to satisfy at least one of many conditions? This is where you use the IF OR function. Like the IF AND formula, you have to set parameters the information of truth and false need to operate in.

For example, you test if the value of A1 or B1 is greater than 75. Use the formula “=OR(A1>75, B1>75)”. Extend the functions with IF using the formula “=IF(OR(A1>75, B1>75), “Pass”, “Fail”)”.

This means if either A1 or B1 has a value greater than 75, the result is a Pass. If neither has a value over 75, it counts as false and will result in a Fail.

COUNTIF Function

The COUNTIF formula works like the SUMIF formula. The difference is that COUNTIF doesn’t add up the values from the cells. Instead, it pulls the data and shows you the set.

Unit Conversion with CONVERT Function

If you’re working offline, you won’t have the internet to help you convert units or currencies. Don’t worry about it because Excel has a feature that can do the job Google often does for you. You only need to use the advanced CONVERT () function.

Display Data in Charts

Another one of the advanced Excel functions is to display data in charts. The great thing is that Excel has over 20 chart types for your perusal and use. It has everything from bars, columns, pie, to interactive charts.

You only need to input the data before you can place them in a chart of your choice. Using well-chosen color charts is an effective way to present data to an audience. Remember, our sense of sight is one of the most powerful ones, so use that to your advantage.

VLOOKUP Formula

Another advanced Excel function is the VLOOKUP formula. It’s also one of the most convenient and often-used ones. You use it to look up and retrieve information from a specific column in a table.

The “V” in the formula name stands for vertical. This means your lookup values must appear in the first column of the table. It’s useful if you need to join two tables or fill one up using data from another table.

INDEX Formula

Another advanced Excel formula is the INDEX function. It aims to the value at a given position in a selection. You can use it to retrieve individual values in a row or column.

For example, you have a table of employee names and their ID numbers. You need to retrieve the name of Employee #7. You can use the INDEX to select the table and specify the ID number.

MATCH Function

Let’s say you’re looking for a specific value in a selection and returns the relative position of that item. For example, you’re looking for the order number of coffee in a retail list. You can use the MATCH formula to find the cell in a selection and determine its order number.

Often, Excel users pair the INDEX function with MATCH. The INDEX MATCH combination works as a more flexible alternative to VLOOKUP. VLOOKUP has some limitations, and you can use the INDEX MATCH function to get around them.

Create a Macro in VBA

Do you want to automate mundane work on Excel to save on hours and money? If you do, learn VBA (Visual Basic for Applications). It’s the language of Excel, which you need to create a macro.

A macro is the set of instructions you give Excel, but it needs to be in VBA. Creating a macro is useful, so you don’t need to keep repeating a set of actions each time you need to do it. You first record your mouse clicks and keystrokes, and then you save it as a macro.

Plus, you can run the macro whenever you need to.

Become an Expert With These Advanced Excel Functions

Remember, it takes constant practice to master these formulas and features. Even if you won’t often use some of these, they’re bound to be useful at some point. Also, remember that they’re there to make your life easier.

We hope you get a lot to take away from this Excel guide. Did you enjoy reading this list of advanced Excel functions? If you want to see more content on Excel, check out our other posts and discover all the tips and tricks you need here.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com