Casino gaming, action gaming, and 5G: when will it prove useful?

With 5G rollout finally making ground, many potential users have finally reached the point where upgrades aren’t as much about future-proofing as they about taking advantage right now. As of January 2020, this rollout had hit 378 cities all over the world, according to this article from Computer Weekly , with more coming online each week. While many different components of work and entertainment life could see advantages from 5G tech, the area we get asked about most is gaming.

Looking at realistic use-cases of mobile gaming with online casino gaming like bingo, and action gaming like Call of Duty Mobile or game streaming, we want to examine where the truth lies. In appreciable terms, where could most players see advantages, and where might 5G fail to deliver?

The 5G Promise

The drive behind 5G is the promise for greater bandwidth, lower latency, and more simultaneous connections from a single tower. In theory, all of these are incredibly useful to all aspects of gaming. In practice, however, these advantages might not be as profound for gaming as they initially appear.

Online Bingo Gaming

As one part of the now immense mobile casino gaming world, bingo is diverse in themes and appeal. As can be seen at betfair, these cover variations like House of Mirrors, The Big Dipper, and Grease, among many others. When it comes to 5G integration, however, the potential advantages are limited.

Online casino games like bingo have a major advantage over more traditional forms of video gaming in how comparatively little data they use. Downloading one of these games online rarely takes more than around 20 megabytes which, according to the download calculations which can be done at Download Time only takes around 2 seconds on existing 4G connections.

Given this speed, a ten-time faster download on 5G makes no appreciable difference. The same can be said for latency, as response time in online casino games simply doesn’t require anywhere close to the sub 100ms speed that online action games demand.

Action Gaming

Looking at action games, the advantages of faster download times and lower latencies as offered by 5G are unquestionable. This is the case both for fully downloadable games like Call of Duty Mobile, and game streaming systems like Destiny 2 over Google Stadia. The problems, as they exist, come from how we play.

Online casino games like bingo work perfectly well when out and about because of how relaxed they are. Action games, however, require much greater second-to-second focus, and extreme visual clarity. Together, glare from the sun and distractions in the environment make action games far less suited to outdoor play than their casino counterparts. Combined with limited 5G penetration inside buildings, as noted by https://www.forbes.com/, and these limitations only become more pronounced.

The Big Picture

We don’t wish to imply that there are no instances where 5G is useful in gaming, far from it, but it should be noted that those who want to jump into the technology with both feet for gaming might need to temper their expectations. When it comes to action gaming enthusiasts, consider when and where you want to use 5G for gaming, to ensure you can get the most from what the tech has to offer. Players of smaller experiences like online bingo, however, could easily get by without an upgrade. Take your time in choosing, and, like always, you’ll be better off for it.

