Must Have Tools for Running your Small Business from Home!

In today’s world where entrepreneurship is expanding manifolds, it is more important than ever to stay on the top of your league. Getting hands-on knowledge and inculcating the latest tools available for your small business can help you make a mark in the market and achieve business success. Running your business from the comfort of your home surely has some perks. Your startup cost is not much expensive, you can save money on travel expenses and commutes, more flexibility with working hours, etc. However, if time and resources are not managed properly, running your small business from home can be an absolute threat to its very own existence.

With a plethora of tools as well as software out there, it has become easier for small businesses and entrepreneurs to manage their business efficiently and take the work on the road. It is essential to have the right tools at your disposal to make your business run from home as seamless as possible. Home-based entrepreneurs must remember that the goal is to work smarter not harder. Your business must inculcate the best tools available in the market to sustain the competition and keep the efficiency up. There are a ton of business-oriented platforms, software, SaaS (Software as a Service), technologies available which make it hard to pick which is the best for you. In this article, we will be saving you the hassle.

Below-mentioned are the best 5 tools your -based business needs now:

Slack is the definition of corporate communication in the 21stcentury. Though emails are still relevant but gone are the days when you had to wait for hours for your employees or coworkers to reply to your email. With Slack, you can get superior messaging, phone calls, file-sharing, group creation and more. Slack strengthens your business by keeping all team-related communication in one place. Moreover, the platform can also be integrated with services that you might already use such as GitHub, Trello, etc. You can easily search through all of the content from one dead simple search box. File sharing is unparalleled, you can even integrate Dropbox for deeper file access. You can access Slack on the go from anywhere through your mobile, tablet and laptop.

When it comes to ensuring efficiency and keeping a record of all the work put-in by either you or your employees, having time tracking tools in place is a must. You can try your hands on some of the most popular time-tracking programs such as TSheets or TimeClock Plus. This software allows you and your employees to punch on and off around the clock seamlessly. The HR department or the employer can easily keep a tab on the hours logged-in by the employee. Especially for remote team businesses, you can conveniently see when and how much time your team is putting in. The best part is when you can maintain a robust record of hours put-in, you can invoice your clients with greater transparency and accuracy. Thus, when it comes to ensuring the accountability of your employees and the integrity of any business, time tracking tools surely help in the long run.

Gone are the days when you had to create a presentation from scratch. In today’s dynamic and demanding corporate environment, your business presentations are expected to engage the audience better. An amazing presentation draws the line between a successful deal and vice-versa. Moreover, being an entrepreneur, small business owners don’t usually have ample time to sit back, design and come up with a presentation. SlideModel is the leading provider of ready to use PowerPoint slides on the internet. The website has over 20,000+ readymade PowerPoint templates to be downloaded and used on the go. You can download business templates, diagrams, shapes, graphs, texts and much more. These templates are 100% editable and cover a wide range of industry verticals such as finance, marketing, sales, human resource, IT, law, education etc.

GSuite provides a comprehensive set of solutions for SMBs (Small to Medium businesses). Some of the most important tasks such as purchasing the domain, setting up your official client, performing deep analytics for website, creation, launch and management of advertisement campaigns can all be achieved in a matter of few clicks with GSuite. The platform provides all the functionalities your business needs to stay at the centre of your niche. There is also an added ease, everything stays under the same hood and can be taken care of around the clock with 99.99% uptime. Small businesses can establish their brand in the market with a custom domain and multiple email aliases. Thus, trust with customers and stakeholders can be built. Being operated on the cloud, all of the functionalities and data contained within can be accessed by multiple devices across multiple operating systems.

Dedicated social media engagement fuels every business around the world. The way your business connects and communicates with the community can take your business to a whole new level. LinkedIn or even Twitter, for instance, can be used to dramatically grow your network. Almost every individual on these platforms swarms to connect with each other for business-related purposes. Thus, LinkedIn opens up your world to potential individuals, clients and companies of your niche. You can reach out to others in the industry to partner with and engage for business. The platform can also be used to hire people. With the help of LinkedIn advanced search algorithms, you can find a suitable candidate with all the relevant skills needed. Go through his/her experience, previous employers, awards and recognitions, locations, etc.

It can be said that despite many joys, managing your business and working from can bring an array of challenges. You need the right set of tools to tackle the same. Limited time, budget and manpower are also important factors to consider when you’re managing your business. With a dedicated workforce and best-suited tools, you can take your business to its zenith in no time.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com