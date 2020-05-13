3 Ways to Grow a Healthy, Accurate Email List!

Email lists are the foremost communication channel for brands and companies today. Their ubiquitousness is for good reasons. You can stay in contact with people receptive to your message instantly. Have a last-minute promotion? A sudden change in store hours? Whatever you want to say, you can do it with email marketing.

Of course, you want a list where you can reach a lot of people, but it’s better to have quality contacts as opposed to a huge number of email addresses that are disinterested or lukewarm. Let’s explore 3 ways to grow a healthy, accurate email list. You’ll be one step ahead of the rest if you follow these guidelines.

Make it easy to get on the list

It seems obvious, but it’s a point that so many miss. Don’t bury the sign-up form. It should be easy to sign up. In fact, why not have several prominent places on your website where people can easily subscribe? I have been on the site of some major brands where I had to really hunt for a place to get on their email list. It seems like a no-brainer, but it’s the most important point when trying to grow a healthy, accurate email list. Make it easy for people to get on the list!

Cross-promote on social media

Email lists are almost always more valuable than social media channels. You own your email list, but social media channels wane in popularity or use. Some people eschew them all together, but it’s rare that someone unplugs from having an email address. However, it’s always a good idea to use social media effectively and that can include cross-promoting your email list and also letting your email subscribers remember to follow you on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

Many who follow you on Facebook or Instagram may really appreciate being on your list. So let those followers know about your email list. Also, the content you send out in newsletters and promotions should be unique and not accessible elsewhere. Thus, you provide an incentive to subscribe and engage, which in this case means to open and read the emails.

Give something valuable

Speaking of incentives, why not give an extra gift now and again? Look at it this way: can you offer something “on the house” that could be of value to people? Try to think of an area of expertise you or your company specializes in. Consider creating something unique and useful, whether it’s an e-book, an audio book or infographic. You can offer a download or delivery of the file to anyone who subscribes to the list. It’s a great way to grow your list and gain fans.

Oh yeah, make sure your list is accurate!

Something you cannot neglect, whether your list is small or huge, is the need for data accuracy. Every list will decline in quality if you don’t use email verification. There’s a great variety of poor-quality email addresses out there: invalid, catch-all, role-based, abuse, or spam traps. These bad email addresses will inevitably find their way on your email list. The solution to this challenge is quite simple: remove them.

Use a quality email list verification company. You simply upload the list onto the site’s platform and these troublesome emails can be identified and easily removed. Furthermore, any place on your site that has an email sign-up form can integrate an email validation API. That way any email address used to sign up for the list is validated in real time.

Good things come to those who wait

Things that are worthwhile take time. Rather than buying a list (which is illegal) you should allow your email list to blossom in time. It’s better to grow “slow and steady,” rather than overnight. You don’t want a flash in the pan email list. With your sincere and concerted effort, use of creativity in promoting your list, you’ll have a healthy, accurate email list.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com