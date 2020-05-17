A Revolutionary Digital Banking!

Qazikoo is a start-up company that plans to burst onto the scene in late September of this year and revolutionize the world of online banking. Qazikoo has some enormous but realistic goals, including garnering unicorn status after only one year of operation. A unicorn company is a term from the financial world that refers to a start-up with a valuation of U.S. $1 billion. To achieve this goal, developers at Qazikoo have been working tirelessly to revolutionize digital banking and entice potential customers.

Unique Investment Options

One of these savoury features includes the ability for anyone – that’s right, anyone – to utilize the highly praised Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS). Normally, this type of investment is limited to businesses, but Qazikoo plans to bring this option to the masses. EIS is especially helpful because it allows for income tax deferral and other types of tax relief. These options can be a lifesaver for individuals that are experiencing difficult times with the assurance of capital protection and untapped capital growth potential.

Can Big Name Banks Keep Up?

Most big-name banks rely on traditional investment schemes that do not offer as many flexible options as Qazikoo to potential clients. These types of investment schemes can be too rigid and not provide the type of returns that a client is seeking when choosing a bank. Qazikoo is going to have big name banks – both the traditional brick-and-mortar banks as well as the other challenger banks – quaking in their boots.

Power to the People

Qazikoo is guided by many ideals, with one of the most prominent being the idea that all people deserve an excellent online banking experience. This type of experience should not be limited to just small business owners and entrepreneurs. Qazikoo is planning to unlock these features, such as EIS, and bring the future of digital banking to the masses upon its launch.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com