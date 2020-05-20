Bonanza Slot From Big Time Gaming Makes it Into Top 3 of Slots Chart!

The iGaming Tracker’s slot ranking system recently released figures for the end of Q1 in 2020, with information about the most popular slots in the world. It should come as no surprise that the top two spots were taken by Play N’Go’s Book of Dead and NetEnt’s Starburst, as these games have been ruling the roost for some time now. Bonanza from Big Time Gaming could be considered a shock entry at third place. What is the game about and why is it thriving in such a saturated market?

What Makes Bonanza So Great?

To break into the top three slot games in the world in the fiercely competitive gaming market is some feat, and it gives an indication as to how well this slot game from Big Time Gaming is doing. The developer is relatively new on the scene compared to powerhouses in the industry like Microgaming and NetEnt, but it has been shrewd in getting the game into the right markets.

Bonanza is now one of the most played slots in the iGaming scene, including in countries like Canada, one of the fastest growing online casino markets in the world. A great number of slot developers are now targeting that region because of the vast array of online casinos available to Canadian players. Some of the best-known casinos in Canada have the Bonanza slot on offer, including the likes of LeoVegas and Unibet. Players need to look out for places where they get to play free spins at Bonanza, with these offers changing from time to time.

The appeal of Bonanza is that the theme of it is closely related to large sums of money. This is because it is about mining for treasure. This helps players associate the big wins on offer with the type of scores gold miners would find underground. Indeed, the slot has a staggering maximum pay-out of $250,000.

Which Games did it Beat to the Top?

There are some seriously big names in the top ten list of slot games, and this only serves to underline this achievement from Big Time Gaming. Starburst and Book of Dead have been tussling for top spot for the last few years, but Bonanza has always been threatening to break into the top three.

In order to get that coveted third place, the Big Time Gaming title knocked out one of the most famous slot games ever made. This was Gonzo’s Quest from NetEnt, a game which has been hugely popular in the industry since 2011. The Swedish developer had another entry in the top ten as well with Twin Spin, showing its dominance at the summit of iGaming.

Another big name in the list of top slots was Microgaming, one of the long-running leading developers in the iGaming industry. Indeed, it was the Isle of Man-based company which supposedly created the first online casino software in 1994. The Microgaming offering in the chart is, of course, Immortal Romance, the vampire-themed title which has long been a regular at the top online casinos. The other huge developer in the list was Playtech, with its Shamans Dream slot. For Big Time Gaming to get ahead of these giants it is highly impressive.

Can iGaming Developers Learn from BTG?

There is no doubt that the number of players in iGaming market is on the rise. With a saturated market, it is hard for younger companies to stand out from the giants of the industry, but this is something that Australian-based Big Time Gaming has been able to achieve. It has done this by keeping in touch with the latest advancements in the genre and contributing to the progressions of slots. For instance, its Royal Mint game uses a grid layout which has come into fashion in recent years.

iGaming companies are wise to keep up with the latest industry news and developments at large events such as the Canadian Gaming Summit, which regularly features up-and-coming brands such as 3rd Rock Gaming and Bet Rite Inc. Newcomers need to follow the common trends and see what kind of technology the sector is moving towards. For example slot games will most certainly make use of virtual reality in the future, as it is expected to be the next big platform.

The fact that Big Time Gaming has made it into the top three slots in the world after only being in the business for a short space of time should give inspiration to newer companies that are trying to make a name for themselves in the fiercely competitive industry. Breaking into the booming iGaming market appears to have been the right move, with the country expected to be one of the leaders in pushing iGaming towards the next stage of its evolution.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com