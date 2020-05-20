Safety First! 5 Commercial Vehicle Safety Tips for Truck Drivers!

Truck drivers are some of the most important professionals in our society. Their services support our economic needs in more ways than one. Because of their work, society is granted food, water, fuel, supplies, materials, and everything else we need for a comfortable, productive, and civilized life.

However, driving a commercial truck can be a dangerous profession. They’re big, heavy, and can be difficult to operate, especially in inclement weather. That’s why commercial vehicle safety regulations are vital to the industry.

The men and women who drive these commercial vehicles assume a lot of responsibility for their goods, their lives, and the lives of other drivers on the road.

Commercial Vehicle Safety Tips

However, learning how to stay safe in commercial vehicles is about more than simply adhering to safety regulations. It’s about learning through experience and adhering to additional safety tips.

Keep reading for our top commercial vehicle safety ideas that you may or may not find in the manual.

Know When to Pull Over

Driver efficiency is key to quality driver performance. However, there’s a fine line between pushing yourself hard and pushing yourself to dangerous limits. For example, it’s easy to get drowsy after just a few hours of driving.

Know when to pull over to get a quick nap, sleep for the night, etc. However, getting energized can be as easy as pulling over to walk around, exercise for a few minutes, and get some fresh air.

Avoid Distracted Driving

It goes without saying but bears repeating – commercial truck safety means staying vigilant. Avoid distracted driving by adhering to the following standards:

Use hands-free devices for talking on the phone

Don’t text, email, message, check social media, etc.

Don’t eat messy meals while driving

Get your music or audio entertainment situation figured out before getting on the road

Invest in Safety Tools and Equipment

Whether you’re pulled over on the side of the road or backing your truck into a parking space, you need the appropriate tools and technology. Make sure your truck is fully equipped with roadside safety equipment, such as road flares/reflectors, a reflective vest, a fire extinguisher, and more.

You should also consider using backup cameras for trucks and other convenient tech devices that can improve your skills, safety, and efficiency.

Take Necessary Precautions for Bad Weather

No matter what type of vehicle you drive, you can never be too careful when driving in inclement weather. This is especially important for commercial vehicle safety. Wind, rain, ice, and snow can all impact your vision, as well as your ability to turn, swerve, stop, and slow down.

Know Your Truck and Load

Finally, remember that you’re a big, heavy vehicle traveling at high speeds. For your safety and the safety of others, respect the limits and special needs of your commercial vehicle:

Slow down while taking curves in the road

Start braking early

Don’t drive aggressively

Reduce your speed in work zones

Adjust your speed and use your brakes accordingly for steep gradients

No professional driver should take commercial vehicle safety for granted. No matter how long you’ve been driving trucks or any other commercial vehicle, it’s important not to get complacent.

It’s good to be a confident driver, but there’s such a thing as too much confidence and it often leads to accidents.

