Artificial Intelligence – a Potential Game-Changer for the Pharmacy Sector!

In today’s fast-evolving digital world, companies never miss a chance to make their business more profitable, result-driven, and efficient.

Thanks to Artificial Intelligence, businesses can now achieve the height of success and leave a great impression on their ongoing customers.

According to research, the AI and machine learning market will reach $89.8 billion by 2025.

The impact of AI in the pharmacy sector is inevitable…

Reflecting on the past few decades, Artificial intelligence has helped the community pharmacy sector to cope with the challenges of rising demands and fluctuating operating costs while ensuring accuracy and utmost patient care. Also, with automated dispensing bots, pharmacists can serve more customers in the shortest amount of time.

In this post, we’ll see how AI can be the potential game-changer for the pharmacy sector.

Community Pharmacies and AI

Community pharmacists are already confronting a myriad of supply-chain issues, including medicine shortages and insufficient storage space. Therefore, it is important that they must consider integrating the latest technology into its business framework to improve efficiency.

The automated prescription dispensing system can help save time that can be used in counseling and on other important tasks that need human involvement.

Apart from that, there is less risk of errors with automated dispensing robots as these bots are programmed to deliver performance.

Dispensing Robots

Research suggests that more than 70% of community pharmacies in Denmark make use of automated dispensing technology. Still, there’s a huge number of pharmacies that aren’t familiar with the potential benefits of integrating AI or robotics in their pharmacy practices.

With robotic dispensing techniques, pharmacists can save their precious time and resources. For instance, these bots can be used to count pills, label prescriptions, and examine patient’s information to ensure accuracy.

Pharmacy Automation Systems

Pharmacy automation systems have significantly revamped the healthcare landscape. These systems not only enhance efficiency and improve patient care, but also help pharmacists to provide quick and accurate services to their customers.

With the pharmacy automation system in place, present-day pharmacies can streamline their workflow and operational efficiency.

Digital Prescriptions

No, that doesn’t mean that robots will replace pharmacists and steal their job. AI in the pharmacy sector is all about leveraging the power of automation and digitalization that improves productivity and efficiency in the long-run.

One of the ways doctors and pharmacists can provide better healthcare facilities is by prescribing digital tools. Tools like smart wearables, health and fitness apps, and sensors will help a patient control and manage their health.

Chatbots to Maintain Digital Relationships

Gartner predicts that chatbots will take over the customer service landscape by 2020. With the emergence of conversational interfaces, customers across different industries are more likely to communicate with a chatbot than ever before.

Here are some of the biggest reasons why pharmacies should leverage the power of chatbots to interact with their customers:

Access to Useful Information and Treatment Reminders

Integrating a chatbot enables pharmacies to have a 24/7 knowledgeable virtual assistant that can:

answer health-related queries

provide instructions on using specialized health-care gadgets

information on complex drug administration

send treatment reminders

Market New Products

Chatbots can also be used to promote the latest healthcare gadgets and medicines. With the help of a chatbot, customers can ask relevant questions, ask about catalogs and request demos.

Automate Repetitive Processes

Chatbots can easily be integrated with the pharmacy’s CRM system to automate repetitive processes. For example, a pharmacy can send reminder updates, push notifications, and place sample orders using a chatbot.

Wrap Up

In conclusion, for community pharmacists, AI is an opportunity to streamline their workflow and improve the decision-making process. However, you have got to educate yourself first and smartly locate the areas where the opportunities lie in AI.

Good Luck!

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com