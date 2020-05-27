Can You Really Earn Money Playing Games? Yes, Here’s How!

Did you know that 43% of American adults play video games regularly? Most play for leisure, but did you know you can also make it into a lucrative business?

Yes, we know what you’re thinking: can you really earn money playing games?

After all, it’s always ideal to monetize your passion. But with no prior experience in games that give real cash, you won’t know where to start.

Don’t feel discouraged yet. In this guide, you’ll learn how to play games for money. Read on and find out some invaluable tips.

Become a Video Game Tester

This is the original method of making money for playing games. Game developers will hire people to test their games in a real environment. If you choose this work, you get paid for reporting bugs while suggesting improvements to the gaming experience.

But the job isn’t like the average gaming session while relaxing at home. It’s lots of hard work since it requires you to look at every nook and cranny of the game. This allows you to find glitches and bugs while taking detailed reports along the way.

So game testing is a job for people with analytical skills. If you have no patience for things like matrix testing, this job isn’t ideal for you.

Start a Gaming YouTube Channel

Earning money by playing your favorite games is viable for YouTube channels. But if you’re new to the platform, prepare yourself since it requires lots of your time and dedication. Ensure that your gaming videos have interesting commentary to keep your audience entertained.

To make it easier to succeed, record gaming videos of the current popular games like the Resident Evil and Final Fantasy game remakes. If possible, make these gaming videos into informative guides. You can even review whether it’s worth playing after you’re done.

Stream on Twitch

Twitch is a platform where people can watch other people streaming games and other content. Compared to YouTube, becoming a Twitch Partner is easier. You need at least 500 minutes of broadcast time within the last 30 days and 7 unique broadcast days.

Also, gather at least 50 followers with at least 3 concurrent viewers within the same 30-day period. After becoming a partner, you can get paid by your viewers’ donations and ads on your channel. If you’re lucky, you might get sponsorships from various gaming companies.

If you want a comfortable Twitch streaming experience, consider investing in a gaming office chair for your setup.

Compete in Gaming Tournaments

This method isn’t as consistent as the others on this list. But if you win gaming tournaments, you’re likely to net some serious winnings. This is the easiest method of earning money through games, but you need consistent wins.

Can You Really Earn Money Playing Games? Yes, You Can

These are some methods to monetize your passion for gaming. Hopefully, these will answer your question, “can you really earn money playing games?”

Of course, you shouldn’t stop here. Do you want more guides like this one? If so, we invite you to read our other posts and learn more gaming tips and tricks to improve your skills.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com