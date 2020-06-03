6 Great GoPro Tips for Beginners!

Getting the most out of your GoPro requires knowing how to use it. Below, we will be going over some of the top tips to implement.

Use A Red Filter Underwater

Without a filter, taking shots underwater can really cause your photos to look murky and unappealing. By using a red filter, you will be able to get rid of the gloom and you can make your pictures pop with bright and vivid colors. Therefore, the next time to go on a new underwater adventure, don’t forget your red filters.

Don’t Buy Every Accessory

While it can be very easy to get overly excited about your brand new GoPro purchase, you shouldn’t go overboard. While there are plenty of good accessories to purchase, you don’t want to begin buying before you know what you are doing.

Take your time to understand how your camera works. This will allow you to make well-informed decisions when it comes to figuring out what accessories you actually need and what accessories you can do without. You won’t want to forget to include the total value of the accessories that you get in your gadget insurance.

A lot of the accessories you will find on the marketplace including mounts can be purchased in multipurpose and multi-functional designs. Therefore, you might only need a single accessory for various purposes. Getting a 3 in 1 mount for instance can end up being used in a variety of ways including as a camera grip, an extension arm, or even as a tripod.

Learn About The Different Lighting Settings

When you initially buy and begin using your GoPro, you will want to begin shooting immediately. After all, you just bought the camera to use it. That being said, you should really take the time to understand the available settings.

One of the main elements you want to fully grasp when you are looking to get the most out of your GoPro would be the relationship between both frame rate and lighting. It will work much like traditional frame exposure if you are familiar with that. Thus, if you want to utilize a high frame rate during your shots (120 or 240 fps) you will require very strong light. Whereas, if you are shooting in low light, you will want to use a much lesser 24 fps. If not, you should look to bring your own artificial lighting to maximize the light source available. It is also a very good idea to continue to look up various tips for specific areas you are looking to do some filming prior to heading out because it will help you adequately prepare for the abundance or lack of lighting. Obviously, this information will vary depending on the model of GoPro you have.

Use The App

While some gadgets make you feel as if you are simply going through the motions, that is not the case when you begin using the GoPro app. It is a very good app that is designed to help you get the most out of your GoPro purchase. You can do things like add themes, music, and great effects. Likewise, you can transfer your photos and videos wireless to your phone, adjust all kinds of settings, begin recording remotely, and more. It will help you achieve the best shots possible with improved and more flexible composition. It even integrates with a lot of social media platforms making it easier than ever to share your content.

Monitor Battery Use

Nothing is going to be more annoying than having your battery die on you in the middle of a video recording or photo shooting session. If you want to maximize the lifespan of your battery, avoid using Wi-Fi all of the time.

Take Time-Lapse Shots

This kind of continuous shooting can really look fantastic. Luckily, they are relatively easy to take once you are able to get the hang of it. You will need to keep your camera completely steady throughout the duration of the time-lapse. Therefore, you would want to get a tripod of sorts and a good site. You also need to ensure that the GoPro has a full battery to avoid having it die on you during the time-lapse session. You also want to ensure that you are framing the shot properly with straight lines.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com